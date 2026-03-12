$43.860.0351.040.33
March 11, 07:47 PM • 11472 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 26335 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 29998 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 25883 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 32102 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 32300 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 37900 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34605 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 45001 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121288 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

In Huntsville, the death sentence of 51-year-old Cedric Ricks was carried out by injection. The criminal killed a woman and a child, and the verdict was the sixth in the US in 2026.

Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013
Photo: AP

51-year-old Cedric Ricks, convicted of a thirteen-year-old double murder, was executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville State Correctional Facility. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to court documents, the attack occurred in May 2013, when Roxanne's two children from a previous marriage tried to protect their mother from Ricks' aggression. The assailant killed the woman and her youngest son, and also wounded 12-year-old Marcus, who only survived by pretending to be dead. Cedric Ricks himself admitted to the attack during the trial, but tried to justify his actions by uncontrollable anger and self-defense against the children who intervened in the conflict.

Explaining my rage - I was upset. It happens. I don't know. I wish I could bring them back, like, right now. I don't know how it happened.

- said Cedric Ricks before the execution of the sentence, apologizing to the family of the victims.

Legal Battle and Execution Statistics in the US

The condemned's lawyers tried to appeal the verdict until the very end, emphasizing probable racial discrimination during the formation of the jury.

However, the Texas Attorney General's Office proved that the prosecution's actions were racially neutral, and the brutality of the crime required appropriate punishment in the public interest. This execution was the second in Texas since the beginning of 2026 and the sixth in the country, confirming the state's status as a leader in the number of death sentences carried out in the United States.

China executes 11 leaders of groups involved in large-scale cyber fraud in Myanmar30.01.26, 05:42 • 4419 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Texas
United States