$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15490 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28170 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64564 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213484 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131601 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213484 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310573 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2948 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14015 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45182 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72056 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57158 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Texas

News by theme

At least seven dead due to bad weather in three US states

At least seven people have died in Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee due to bad weather in the United States. A state of emergency has been declared in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

News of the World • April 4, 07:02 AM • 4720 views

Floods in Texas: at least three people killed

Severe storms and floods in South Texas have resulted in deaths and destruction. Record rainfall has caused mass evacuations and power outages.

News of the World • March 29, 03:58 AM • 12550 views

American who shot 23 people in a Walmart store offered to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty

The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.

News of the World • March 26, 11:01 AM • 19326 views

Suicide Wave in Texas Sheriff's Office: 4 Victims in a Month and a Half

In Harris County, Texas, four sheriff's deputies (one current and three former) have committed suicide in six weeks. Psychologists attribute this to the specifics of law enforcement work.

News of the World • March 26, 08:35 AM • 17239 views

Tornadoes in the USA: 37 dead due to bad weather, Trump deployed the National Guard in Arkansas

At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.

News of the World • March 17, 08:31 AM • 75015 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

At least 17 people died in the US due to severe storms

At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.

News of the World • March 15, 05:23 PM • 26478 views

SpaceX lost Starship: The eighth test flight ended in an explosion

During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.

News of the World • March 7, 03:39 AM • 65105 views

SpaceX has postponed the launch of Starship Flight 8: what went wrong with the most powerful rocket

SpaceX has canceled the scheduled launch of Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025, due to technical issues with the booster and upper stage. A new launch date will be announced later.

News of the World • March 4, 07:00 AM • 77399 views

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost successfully lands on the Moon - the second time in the history of commercial modules

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.

Technologies • March 2, 03:02 PM • 31280 views

A child dies of measles in the United States for the first time in 10 years

In West Texas, an unvaccinated child died of measles, the first fatal case in the United States in a decade. The outbreak has spread to two states, infecting more than 130 people, mostly children.

News of the World • February 26, 08:02 PM • 32973 views

TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars

TIME magazine has published its annual list of the 13 most influential women of 2023. The list includes activists, actresses, athletes, and other women who are changing the world through their actions and decisions.

News of the World • February 20, 08:35 PM • 27187 views

KFC is moving from Kentucky to Texas: what is behind the changes

KFC's headquarters is moving from Louisville to Plano as part of Yum Brands' reorganization. The move will affect 100 employees, but some offices will remain in Kentucky.

News of the World • February 19, 12:20 PM • 37797 views

Cows infected with a new strain of avian influenza D1.1 in the United States

A second strain of D1. 1 avian influenza has been detected in cows in Nevada, following an outbreak of version B3.13 in 16 states. The virus has already caused one human death and a serious illness in a 13-year-old girl in Canada.

Health • February 6, 09:45 AM • 27330 views

Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.

News of the World • February 6, 07:32 AM • 30518 views

After Musk: Facebook's parent company negotiates reincorporation outside Delaware - FT

Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.

Economy • February 1, 12:10 PM • 53088 views

Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.

News of the World • January 30, 08:02 AM • 26370 views

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.

News of the World • January 27, 07:33 AM • 28398 views

Trump signs executive order to close the US southern border to illegal immigrants

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to immediately close the southern border to illegal migrants. The document provides for the expulsion of violators and restrictions on the ability to apply for asylum.

Politics • January 22, 10:28 PM • 31939 views

Oil continues to fall in price: investors are watching Trump 2.0 policy

Brent and WTI crude oil fell by 0. 5-0.6% after Trump's statements about the energy emergency and plans to increase production. Investors are also concerned about the possible imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Economy • January 22, 09:22 AM • 36052 views

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US

OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are teaming up to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project will create 100 thousand jobs and receive an immediate investment of $100 billion from SoftBank.

News of the World • January 22, 02:41 AM • 112139 views

russia competes with the us in hypersonic technologies despite weak economy

Former US Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke about Russia's attempts to compete with the US in hypersonic technology. He noted that Russia's Texas-sized economy forces it to choose narrow areas of competition.

Politics • January 16, 09:00 AM • 29248 views

Taylor Kitsch talks about a possible return to the “Friday Night Lights” reboot

Actor Taylor Kitsch has received an offer to return to the relaunch of the Friday Night Lights series. He said that he would agree to appear in one episode, possibly as a coach of the rival team.

News of the World • January 8, 09:59 AM • 103262 views

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.

Politics • January 7, 09:45 PM • 40788 views

Congress officially approves Trump's victory in the US presidential election

The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

News of the World • January 6, 07:23 PM • 24554 views

Will bird flu become a new pandemic? CDC monitors “red flags”

The CDC reports alarming mutations in the avian influenza virus after the first severe case in the United States. A total of 65 cases have been reported in 10 states, including 37 in California.

Health • December 31, 08:28 AM • 24620 views

Texas girl poisons goat, believing its owner to be a fraud: investigation launched

A 17-year-old girl poisoned a rival goat at a competition with a pesticide, believing its owner to be a fraud. The animal died 21 hours after the poisoning, and the suspect faces up to 2 years in prison.

News of the World • December 31, 07:48 AM • 21585 views

Tornadoes and storms in the southern United States claim four lives

A powerful weather system caused tornadoes in Texas and Mississippi and heavy rains in the Carolinas. Four people were killed and dozens of homes and infrastructure were damaged.

News of the World • December 30, 07:01 AM • 17465 views

Trump has received the necessary number of electoral votes to win - CNN

Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes, which exceeds the required 270 for victory. The decisive votes were 40 from the state of Texas, and the official approval of the results by Congress will take place on January 6, 2025.

News of the World • December 17, 10:30 PM • 18005 views

Trump to receive $15 million from ABC News in defamation case

ABC News has agreed to pay Donald Trump $15 million for defamation after the anchor's false statement about rape. The channel is also to publish an official apology on its website.

Politics • December 14, 11:00 PM • 29019 views