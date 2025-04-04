At least seven people have died in Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee due to bad weather in the United States. A state of emergency has been declared in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.
Severe storms and floods in South Texas have resulted in deaths and destruction. Record rainfall has caused mass evacuations and power outages.
The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.
In Harris County, Texas, four sheriff's deputies (one current and three former) have committed suicide in six weeks. Psychologists attribute this to the specifics of law enforcement work.
At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.
The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.
At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.
During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.
SpaceX has canceled the scheduled launch of Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025, due to technical issues with the booster and upper stage. A new launch date will be announced later.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.
In West Texas, an unvaccinated child died of measles, the first fatal case in the United States in a decade. The outbreak has spread to two states, infecting more than 130 people, mostly children.
TIME magazine has published its annual list of the 13 most influential women of 2023. The list includes activists, actresses, athletes, and other women who are changing the world through their actions and decisions.
KFC's headquarters is moving from Louisville to Plano as part of Yum Brands' reorganization. The move will affect 100 employees, but some offices will remain in Kentucky.
A second strain of D1. 1 avian influenza has been detected in cows in Nevada, following an outbreak of version B3.13 in 16 states. The virus has already caused one human death and a serious illness in a 13-year-old girl in Canada.
Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.
Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.
Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.
US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to immediately close the southern border to illegal migrants. The document provides for the expulsion of violators and restrictions on the ability to apply for asylum.
Brent and WTI crude oil fell by 0. 5-0.6% after Trump's statements about the energy emergency and plans to increase production. Investors are also concerned about the possible imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.
OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are teaming up to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project will create 100 thousand jobs and receive an immediate investment of $100 billion from SoftBank.
Former US Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke about Russia's attempts to compete with the US in hypersonic technology. He noted that Russia's Texas-sized economy forces it to choose narrow areas of competition.
Actor Taylor Kitsch has received an offer to return to the relaunch of the Friday Night Lights series. He said that he would agree to appear in one episode, possibly as a coach of the rival team.
Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.
The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.
The CDC reports alarming mutations in the avian influenza virus after the first severe case in the United States. A total of 65 cases have been reported in 10 states, including 37 in California.
A 17-year-old girl poisoned a rival goat at a competition with a pesticide, believing its owner to be a fraud. The animal died 21 hours after the poisoning, and the suspect faces up to 2 years in prison.
A powerful weather system caused tornadoes in Texas and Mississippi and heavy rains in the Carolinas. Four people were killed and dozens of homes and infrastructure were damaged.
ABC News has agreed to pay Donald Trump $15 million for defamation after the anchor's false statement about rape. The channel is also to publish an official apology on its website.