Cargo plane crashes into sea in Hong Kong immediately after landing: two dead

An Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane collided with a ground service vehicle at Hong Kong Airport, veered off the runway, and crashed into the sea. Two employees died. This is reported by South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

It is noted that around 4:00 AM, an Emirates Boeing 747-481 cargo plane, which arrived from Dubai, overshot the runway after landing and ended up in the water.

According to preliminary information, the plane collided with a ground service vehicle that was in its path. As a result of the impact, the aircraft lost control, broke through the airport fence, and crashed into the sea.

Two men who were on board the plane were initially reported missing. Later, police announced that a 30-year-old man died at the scene, and a 41-year-old was taken to North Lantau Hospital, where he died at 6:26 AM.

Four crew members were not injured.

After the incident, the northern runway was temporarily closed, and Hong Kong Government Flying Service helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The accident occurred in difficult weather conditions, but the exact causes of the incident are still being investigated.

