October 19, 06:24 PM • 36889 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 28821 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61503 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 39404 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 40157 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 39633 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46191 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54449 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47868 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46688 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Cargo plane crashes into sea in Hong Kong immediately after landing: two dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

At Hong Kong Airport, an Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane collided with a ground service vehicle, veered off the runway, and crashed into the sea. Two employees died as a result of the incident.

Cargo plane crashes into sea in Hong Kong immediately after landing: two dead

An Emirates Boeing 747 cargo plane collided with a ground service vehicle at Hong Kong Airport, veered off the runway, and crashed into the sea. Two employees died. This is reported by South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 4:00 AM, an Emirates Boeing 747-481 cargo plane, which arrived from Dubai, overshot the runway after landing and ended up in the water.

According to preliminary information, the plane collided with a ground service vehicle that was in its path. As a result of the impact, the aircraft lost control, broke through the airport fence, and crashed into the sea.

Two men who were on board the plane were initially reported missing. Later, police announced that a 30-year-old man died at the scene, and a 41-year-old was taken to North Lantau Hospital, where he died at 6:26 AM.

Four crew members were not injured.

After the incident, the northern runway was temporarily closed, and Hong Kong Government Flying Service helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation.

The accident occurred in difficult weather conditions, but the exact causes of the incident are still being investigated.

Recall

In Fort Worth, Texas, a plane crashed into trucks and trailers, causing a fire. Two people died; their identities and the plane's departure location have not been determined.

Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed22.07.25, 13:23 • 3864 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Boeing 747
Dubai
Texas
Hong Kong