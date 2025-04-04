$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15066 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27309 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64120 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212782 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122061 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310142 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213632 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255063 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131005 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212796 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391176 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310150 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2624 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13558 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44685 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71943 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57053 views
Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3592 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.

News of the World • April 3, 06:18 PM • 11026 views

The US has imposed sanctions against officials from China and Hong Kong

The US has imposed sanctions against Chinese officials over the security law. Their assets in the US will be frozen and financial transactions blocked.

News of the World • March 31, 09:56 PM • 7817 views

Trump offers aid to Ukraine, but with great benefit to the US - Politico

Trump proposed a deal to Ukraine under which the US would receive half of the revenue from mineral extraction. This should compensate the US for its support of Ukraine, but limits its economic independence.

Economy • March 31, 12:04 PM • 42569 views

Traveling with power banks is allowed, charging devices during flights is not: new Hong Kong rules

Hong Kong's aviation regulator has banned charging devices from power banks and storing them in overhead luggage compartments on airplanes. The reason is cases of lithium battery ignition.

News of the World • March 24, 03:09 PM • 9422 views

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation transports more than 60% of Russian oil exports by sea: details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

In 2024, Russia transported more than 60% of its seaborne oil exports thanks to a shadow fleet of tankers. Total seaborne oil exports are estimated at over €80 billion.

War • March 22, 12:58 PM • 28787 views

In Hong Kong, panda cubs met visitors for the first time together with their mother - a touching video

In the Hong Kong Zoo, panda cubs, twins, met visitors for the first time together with their mother, Ying Ying. Visiting hours have been extended for panda fans.

UNN Lite • March 21, 09:51 AM • 119766 views

Chinese scientists discover a new type of bat coronavirus that can be transmitted to humans

Chinese scientists have discovered a new coronavirus, HKU5, in bats that uses the ACE2 receptor, similar to COVID-19. The virus is capable of infecting human cells and can be transmitted through intermediate hosts.

COVID-19 • February 21, 09:29 AM • 26845 views

Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.

Politics • February 20, 07:46 AM • 30184 views

Fake Italian minister wanted to deceive billionaires

In Italy, fraudsters used artificial intelligence to imitate the voice of the Minister of Defense to lure money from billionaires. The criminals asked to transfer about a million euros, allegedly for the ransom of Italian journalists.

News of the World • February 10, 02:42 PM • 21116 views

EU prepares sanctions against 25 Chinese companies for helping Russia - SCMP

The European Union plans to blacklist 25 Chinese companies for circumventing sanctions against Russia. Companies from China and Hong Kong will be banned from supplying goods from the EU because of their assistance to the Russian military.

War • February 8, 09:29 AM • 97500 views

USPS suspends incoming mail from China due to the US trade war with Beijing

The US Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong due to the intensification of the trade war. The decision is related to Trump's new customs restrictions on low-value goods.

News of the World • February 5, 07:28 AM • 24980 views

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.

Economy • January 31, 10:59 AM • 33048 views

Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

The President of Panama has declared that negotiations on the return of the Panama Canal to US control are impossible. He hopes to discuss other issues of cooperation with the US Secretary of State during his upcoming visit.

News of the World • January 31, 01:24 AM • 29752 views

A passenger plane catches fire in South Korea, there are victims

An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.

News of the World • January 28, 03:13 PM • 25205 views

US importers are massively importing goods from China due to the threat of Trump's tariffs

American companies have increased imports of goods from China due to the threat of new tariffs from Trump. In December, the volume of shipments increased by 14.5%, reaching 451 thousand containers.

News of the World • January 15, 11:07 AM • 25801 views

Taiwan asks South Korea to help investigate damage to undersea cable

A Chinese vessel flying the flag of Cameroon is suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable off the coast of Taiwan. Taipei has asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident as the vessel is heading to the port of Busan.

News of the World • January 6, 03:25 PM • 22667 views

Submarine cable off the coast of Taiwan may have been “damaged by a Chinese ship”

The Cameroon-flagged cargo ship Shunxing 39, owned by a Chinese company, damaged a communication cable near the port of Keelung. Taiwan asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

News of the World • January 5, 05:44 PM • 38218 views

Russians have found a way to buy US chips in circumvention of sanctions-Bloomberg

Russian distributors use the Texas Instruments API to order chips through third countries. During the year, orders were made for 6 6 million, of which 4 4 million was for military companies.

News of the World • December 9, 10:13 PM • 16167 views

Crypto entrepreneur ate a banana for 6 6.2 million from a famous art object

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun bought an art object "comedian" at Sotheby's auction-a banana taped to the wall. During a press conference in Hong Kong, he ate the fruit, comparing it to NFT.

Culture • November 29, 03:44 PM • 20752 views

India sharply reduced imports of Russian diamonds: what is the reason

In September 2024, India reduced imports of Russian diamonds from $112 million to $1. 5 million due to G7 sanctions. Belgium, Hong Kong and the UAE became the main suppliers of diamonds to India.

News of the World • November 19, 08:33 AM • 13401 views

45 opposition activists in Hong Kong sentenced to 10 years in prison: what's going on

Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 opposition leaders to prison terms of up to 10 years. The verdict is related to charges of “undermining state security” by participating in protests against Chinese influence.

News of the World • November 19, 04:07 AM • 23038 views

Scientists have found that life expectancy is slowing down in the world

A new study has revealed a slowdown in life expectancy growth in countries with the longest-lived populations. It also states that the increase in the number of centenarians does not lead to a significant increase in overall life expectancy.

Health • October 8, 03:19 PM • 16941 views

Blinken: Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine is “not true”

The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.

Politics • September 28, 07:04 AM • 40986 views

American soldier sold secrets to China

A US military intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to selling military secrets to China. He was arrested at a base in Kentucky for passing information about US defense and weapons to a person from Hong Kong.

War • August 14, 12:02 AM • 41363 views

Since the beginning of the war, almost UAH 36 billion has been transferred from the NBU's special account for defense

Since the beginning of the war, the NBU has transferred over UAH 35. 9 billion for defense needs from a special account. As of August 1, 2024, the account balance exceeded UAH 1.3 billion.

War • August 2, 04:17 PM • 77422 views

Kuleba visited Hong Kong and called to close sanctions circumvention routes for Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Hong Kong. He called on local authorities to take measures to prevent Russia from using Hong Kong to circumvent sanctions imposed for its aggression against Ukraine.

Politics • July 25, 11:54 AM • 26895 views

China sharply reduced chip supplies to russia due to US sanctions

China has significantly reduced the volume of semiconductor supplies to russia after the new US sanctions. From January to may 2024, the supply of advanced components through Hong Kong fell by 28%, and through mainland China - by 19%.

War • July 22, 10:28 PM • 102554 views

US sentences russian to 3 years in prison for illegal purchase of microelectronics for russia

In the United States, a russian man was sentenced to 3 years in prison for money laundering and smuggling military microelectronics for russia. He ran a network of front companies in Hong Kong to illegally purchase technology.

Crimes and emergencies • July 18, 12:44 AM • 21109 views

Taiwan warns citizens against traveling to China due to threat of execution

Taiwan warns its citizens against traveling to China because of Beijing's threats to execute "ardent" supporters of Taiwan's independence.

News of the World • June 27, 02:53 PM • 18810 views