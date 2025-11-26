Deadly Hong Kong fire exposes dangers of bamboo scaffolding: authorities review building standards

The largest fire in Hong Kong in 30 years has once again drawn attention to traditional bamboo scaffolding – flammable structures that are still widely used in the city, despite the availability of more modern metal alternatives. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The fire, the source of which has not yet been established, quickly engulfed the green construction netting and bamboo scaffolding, which literally crumbled to the ground in flames. Such structures have shaped Hong Kong's skyline for decades, as bamboo is a cheap, flexible, and traditional material that came from mainland China. There, it has largely been replaced by metal scaffolding, but in Hong Kong, about 2,500 certified craftsmen still work with bamboo, while the number of metal structures is only three times higher.

Teams of scaffolders, climbing dozens of floors to "braid" a building with bamboo rods in a few weeks, have become a recognizable element of urban landscapes. However, the tragic fire in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex forced authorities to raise safety concerns.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced the creation of a special investigation team.

An independent expert group from the Buildings Department will investigate whether the external walls of the building comply with fire resistance standards… If any violations are found, we will prosecute in accordance with laws and regulations. – Lee stated.

According to him, the government will check all existing facilities and materials, including green scaffolding nets, for compliance with fire safety standards. Previously, authorities had already required the use of metal scaffolding in at least 50% of new public projects, but the focus was mostly on worker safety.

According to official statistics, 22 fatalities have been linked to bamboo scaffolding between 2019 and 2024, which only reinforces calls for updating construction approaches in the metropolis.

