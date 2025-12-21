Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and the United States in Miami. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the diplomat, the negotiations will continue on Sunday.

Discussions are constructive. They started and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow - said Dmitriev.

Recall

Earlier, special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived in Miami for a meeting with special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the war