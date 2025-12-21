Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 11895 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 23581 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 26809 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 20050 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 20958 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 27395 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 31118 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25690 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24897 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20294 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
95%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Story of the video with a drone with a Russian tricolor over Kyiv has continued: police confirmed launch of unknown droneDecember 20, 03:23 PM • 6912 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 20279 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 23221 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 15978 views
Eight cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there are casualtiesPhotoVideoDecember 20, 06:04 PM • 8108 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 15976 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 26806 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 88306 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 62815 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 70935 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Luís Montenegro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 3390 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 4628 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 23221 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 20279 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 33569 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film

Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the US in Miami as constructive. "Discussions" with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue on Sunday.

Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and the United States in Miami. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the diplomat, the negotiations will continue on Sunday.

Discussions are constructive. They started and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow

- said Dmitriev.

Recall

Earlier, special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived in Miami for a meeting with special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the war21.12.25, 02:05 • 1094 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States