Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami
Kyiv • UNN
Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the US in Miami as constructive. "Discussions" with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue on Sunday.
Details
According to the diplomat, the negotiations will continue on Sunday.
Discussions are constructive. They started and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow
Recall
Earlier, special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived in Miami for a meeting with special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner.
