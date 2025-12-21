ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region

$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 14501 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 31575 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 33889 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 25216 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 24681 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 29966 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 33601 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26017 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25188 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20492 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Publications
Exclusives
Sweden to provide Ukraine with $200 million in direct budget support
Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and Napoleon
Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in Miami
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 90621 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 64523 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Partisans of the ATESH movement carried out an act of sabotage at a railway junction in Bataysk, setting fire to relay cabinets. This disrupted the operation of the main logistics hub that supplies the occupation forces in the southern directions.

ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov region

Partisans from the ATESH movement have paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in the area of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This was reported on the movement's Telegram channel, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that agents carried out a successful sabotage at a strategic railway hub in Bataysk: as a result of arson of relay cabinets, the operation of the main logistics hub, through which the occupying forces are supplied in all southern directions, was disrupted.

Military echelons with personnel, armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition for enemy groups in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Crimea directions pass through this critically important hub. The sabotage created a chain reaction of delays and disruptions in supplies for the occupiers.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the disruption of the Bataysk-Sortirovochnaya station led to logistical problems for the enemy - military cargo is currently stuck en route, and the planning of the occupiers' operations is under threat of disruption.

On November 20 and 28, explosions occurred at critically important facilities of the Russian railway, destroying fuel and lubricants warehouses and damaging the railway track. This made it impossible for freight trains to move, including for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army.

ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast