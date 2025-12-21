Partisans from the ATESH movement have paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in the area of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This was reported on the movement's Telegram channel, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that agents carried out a successful sabotage at a strategic railway hub in Bataysk: as a result of arson of relay cabinets, the operation of the main logistics hub, through which the occupying forces are supplied in all southern directions, was disrupted.

Military echelons with personnel, armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition for enemy groups in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Crimea directions pass through this critically important hub. The sabotage created a chain reaction of delays and disruptions in supplies for the occupiers. - the report says.

It is indicated that the disruption of the Bataysk-Sortirovochnaya station led to logistical problems for the enemy - military cargo is currently stuck en route, and the planning of the occupiers' operations is under threat of disruption.

Recall

On November 20 and 28, explosions occurred at critically important facilities of the Russian railway, destroying fuel and lubricants warehouses and damaging the railway track. This made it impossible for freight trains to move, including for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army.

