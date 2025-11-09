ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region

ATESH scouts successfully carried out sabotage on railway tracks near Simferopol, stopping train traffic. This disrupted the supply of ammunition, fuel, and equipment to the occupiers in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

ATESH agents destroy the occupiers' railway infrastructure between Crimea and Kherson region - the post says.

It is noted that the scouts successfully carried out sabotage on railway tracks near Simferopol, striking a key logistical artery of the Russian occupation forces in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

"As a result of the operation, train traffic was suspended, which directly disrupted the supply of ammunition, fuel, and equipment to the occupiers," ATESH agents reported.

Recall

ATESH agents and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians reconnoitered the Severstal Steel Solutions plant in Oryol, which produces steel for Kalibr missiles and other military equipment. The collected data, including the plant's coordinates, has been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes.

"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region