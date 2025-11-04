"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region

ukenru
11:12 AM • 2674 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13963 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32285 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21404 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75417 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45722 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43345 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35078 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51118 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18730 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 20491 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 19912 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 12635 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24994 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19849 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32273 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 25028 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75406 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51114 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 46190 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 278 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19885 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 25116 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 29407 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 39012 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

As a result of the attack, the operation of military communications and the transmission of operational data in the region were paralyzed. This led to problems in units responsible for logistics and border protection.

"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region

An agent of the ATESH partisan movement disabled a communication tower in the Kursk region - the relay cabinet was completely burned down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH partisan movement.

Details

Due to the damage to the tower, the operation of military communications and the transmission of operational data in the Kursk region were immediately paralyzed. In addition, this caused an immediate disruption of the coordination of Russian military units, including those responsible for logistics and border protection.

The issuance of orders and operational command of troops in the border zone is now carried out with huge failures and delays, the ATESH movement reports.

We demonstrate: the deep rear of Russia is not a safe zone. ATESH agents effectively operate in close proximity to military facilities that the enemy considers impregnable. Each such operation is a step towards disorganizing the enemy army and weakening the Kremlin regime's control over its territories.

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of a UAV attack on November 4, a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan and an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod stopped operating in Russia. Also, there were problems with electricity in the Kursk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kursk Oblast