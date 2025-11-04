"The deep rear is not a safe zone": a partisan of "ATESH" destroyed a communication tower in the Kursk region

An agent of the ATESH partisan movement disabled a communication tower in the Kursk region - the relay cabinet was completely burned down. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH partisan movement.

Details

Due to the damage to the tower, the operation of military communications and the transmission of operational data in the Kursk region were immediately paralyzed. In addition, this caused an immediate disruption of the coordination of Russian military units, including those responsible for logistics and border protection.

The issuance of orders and operational command of troops in the border zone is now carried out with huge failures and delays, the ATESH movement reports.

We demonstrate: the deep rear of Russia is not a safe zone. ATESH agents effectively operate in close proximity to military facilities that the enemy considers impregnable. Each such operation is a step towards disorganizing the enemy army and weakening the Kremlin regime's control over its territories. - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of a UAV attack on November 4, a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan and an oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod stopped operating in Russia. Also, there were problems with electricity in the Kursk region.