Moving with pets: what you should know

Whether you're moving into a small apartment or a four-bedroom house, moving is a big upheaval for all members of your family, especially pets. Dogs and cats need routine, and a new home brings unfamiliar smells, sounds, and layouts. With a little planning and patience, moving can be safer and less stressful for pets – and for you, reports Redfin, writes UNN.

Details

Redfin listed "key points to consider before moving with pets, and steps to take to ease the stress of moving for you and your four-legged friends":

Plan your pet's move in advance. Pets sense changes long before moving day. A little preparation now can prevent a frantic last-minute rush later. Minimize stress before moving day. Like humans, pets have strong emotions. The accumulation of boxes, moving furniture, and your own stress levels can increase their anxiety. By starting the packing process early, you can introduce changes gradually rather than all at once. The goal is to keep your pet's world predictable while everything else changes. Moving day: create a safe zone. Moving day is often noisy, chaotic, and full of open doors. All of this together creates the perfect environment for a scared pet to escape. The best step is to keep them separate from everything that's happening. Keeping pets away from the chaos makes your move safer and faster. Help pets adapt after your arrival. Your pet may be excited or very suspicious. Both states, it is noted, are normal. The goal is to keep the first few days calm and focused on routine. Don't forget the neighborhood factor. Moving doesn't stop at your door. The neighborhood can shape your pet's daily life. What is suggested to check: the nearest veterinarian and emergency veterinary hospital; walking routes and sidewalk safety; dog parks or green areas where pets are allowed; local leash laws and pet licensing regulations; noise levels (busy streets, trains, nightlife).

A great home for you, the publication concludes, should also be a great home for your pets.

