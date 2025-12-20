Moving with pets: what you should know

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 1962 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 3686 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 5988 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 5046 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 11171 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 20693 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 24340 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24462 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23807 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19487 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 4432 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 17210 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 19568 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 7308 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 11035 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 178 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 5970 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 80805 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 56593 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 64619 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 11191 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 7574 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 19786 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 28107 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 74661 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

Moving with pets: what you should know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Moving is stressful for pets because they need routine. Redfin explained how to make moving safer and less stressful for animals.

Moving with pets: what you should know

Whether you're moving into a small apartment or a four-bedroom house, moving is a big upheaval for all members of your family, especially pets. Dogs and cats need routine, and a new home brings unfamiliar smells, sounds, and layouts. With a little planning and patience, moving can be safer and less stressful for pets – and for you, reports Redfin, writes UNN.

Details

Redfin listed "key points to consider before moving with pets, and steps to take to ease the stress of moving for you and your four-legged friends":

  1. Plan your pet's move in advance. Pets sense changes long before moving day. A little preparation now can prevent a frantic last-minute rush later.
    1. Minimize stress before moving day. Like humans, pets have strong emotions. The accumulation of boxes, moving furniture, and your own stress levels can increase their anxiety. By starting the packing process early, you can introduce changes gradually rather than all at once. The goal is to keep your pet's world predictable while everything else changes.
      1. Moving day: create a safe zone. Moving day is often noisy, chaotic, and full of open doors. All of this together creates the perfect environment for a scared pet to escape. The best step is to keep them separate from everything that's happening. Keeping pets away from the chaos makes your move safer and faster.
        1. Help pets adapt after your arrival. Your pet may be excited or very suspicious. Both states, it is noted, are normal. The goal is to keep the first few days calm and focused on routine.
          1. Don't forget the neighborhood factor. Moving doesn't stop at your door. The neighborhood can shape your pet's daily life. What is suggested to check: the nearest veterinarian and emergency veterinary hospital; walking routes and sidewalk safety; dog parks or green areas where pets are allowed; local leash laws and pet licensing regulations; noise levels (busy streets, trains, nightlife).

            A great home for you, the publication concludes, should also be a great home for your pets.

            How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips10.12.25, 19:30 • 39067 views

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyLife hackPublicationsReal Estate
            Real estate
            Animals