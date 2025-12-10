How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips

Vaccinations, and not only against rabies, parasite treatment, and more, should become a mandatory routine in pet care. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy told UNN about this in a comment.

In matters of animal welfare, medical rights remain key. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasizes the importance of prevention and quality support, as this is the foundation of beloved pets' health.

First, the most essential thing should be as natural as breathing in and out – all regular treatments. Currently, only rabies vaccination is mandatory at the legislative level because Ukraine has an "unfavorable" situation regarding this disease. All other treatments are at the owner's discretion, although the practice of our European colleagues shows that vaccination against viral infections and parasitic procedures should also be mandatory. Because these are dangerous and highly contagious factors that spread quickly.

- explains Yelyzaveta Babiy.

The doctor emphasizes that some diseases cannot be cured, but the animal's quality of life must be preserved. That is why treatment protocols and supportive measures are no less important part of animal medical rights.

"There are diseases that we cannot cure, and in such cases, it is necessary to improve the animal's quality of life. It should receive pain relief, appetite stimulation, assistance with defecation – everything to prevent intoxication and suffering. And, of course, there is the issue of humane euthanasia: there are conditions that a doctor cannot cure, and the animal does not recover on its own, but for some reason, these are not considered official grounds for putting it down. Then the doctor takes full responsibility, although, in essence, this is a clear indication for euthanasia," notes the veterinarian.

Access to pet treatment in Ukraine can also be improved. The veterinarian is convinced: the main thing is information and correct requests from owners. Many procedures can be obtained free of charge or for a minimal fee, including for stray animals.

"We just need to conduct active informational work with owners. Currently, many procedures: vaccinations, treatments. State clinics do them for free or for a symbolic price. There are separate programs for homeless animals, sterilization can cost 650 UAH - which is not even half of the cost price. And veterinarians usually meet halfway if the owner honestly explains the situation: everyone understands the realities," says Yelyzaveta Babiy.

