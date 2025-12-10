$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 224 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 1654 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 2572 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 7438 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 13735 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 16005 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 17194 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 22058 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 16635 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14390 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 26475 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 26754 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 16490 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 19129 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 12675 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 3522 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 11405 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 22048 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 26085 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40735 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 6470 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 7198 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 7116 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 12765 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 26845 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasized the importance of prevention and maintaining the health of domestic animals. She noted that vaccinations and parasite treatment should become a mandatory care routine.

How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips

Vaccinations, and not only against rabies, parasite treatment, and more, should become a mandatory routine in pet care. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

In matters of animal welfare, medical rights remain key. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasizes the importance of prevention and quality support, as this is the foundation of beloved pets' health.

First, the most essential thing should be as natural as breathing in and out – all regular treatments. Currently, only rabies vaccination is mandatory at the legislative level because Ukraine has an "unfavorable" situation regarding this disease. All other treatments are at the owner's discretion, although the practice of our European colleagues shows that vaccination against viral infections and parasitic procedures should also be mandatory. Because these are dangerous and highly contagious factors that spread quickly.

- explains Yelyzaveta Babiy.

The doctor emphasizes that some diseases cannot be cured, but the animal's quality of life must be preserved. That is why treatment protocols and supportive measures are no less important part of animal medical rights.

"There are diseases that we cannot cure, and in such cases, it is necessary to improve the animal's quality of life. It should receive pain relief, appetite stimulation, assistance with defecation – everything to prevent intoxication and suffering. And, of course, there is the issue of humane euthanasia: there are conditions that a doctor cannot cure, and the animal does not recover on its own, but for some reason, these are not considered official grounds for putting it down. Then the doctor takes full responsibility, although, in essence, this is a clear indication for euthanasia," notes the veterinarian.

Access to pet treatment in Ukraine can also be improved. The veterinarian is convinced: the main thing is information and correct requests from owners. Many procedures can be obtained free of charge or for a minimal fee, including for stray animals.

"We just need to conduct active informational work with owners. Currently, many procedures: vaccinations, treatments. State clinics do them for free or for a symbolic price. There are separate programs for homeless animals, sterilization can cost 650 UAH - which is not even half of the cost price. And veterinarians usually meet halfway if the owner honestly explains the situation: everyone understands the realities," says Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Read more about the rights of our pets and animals in general in the UNN article "Animal rights - not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine".

Alla Kiosak

SocietyLife hack
Animals
charity
Ukraine