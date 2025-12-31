$42.220.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In December 2025, Ukraine carried out at least 24 attacks on Russian oil refineries, tankers, and pipeline infrastructure. These actions increased pressure on Russian exports and contributed to a reduction in petrodollars, a key source of war financing.

Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - Bloomberg

In December 2025, Ukraine set a record for the number of strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this month Ukraine intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, affecting the largest number of facilities and the widest range of targets.

In December, there were at least 24 attacks on Russian oil refineries, oil tankers and other offshore facilities, as well as key pipeline infrastructure.

- the article says.

The authors point out that these attacks are increasing pressure on Russian exports, which are already struggling due to international sanctions against the country's leading oil producers.

Although Moscow is still shipping significant volumes of crude oil, the flow of petrodollars - a key source of funding for its war - is shrinking, and the government expects oil and gas revenues to fall to 23% this year, a record low.

- the publication writes.

The authors add that Kyiv has particularly intensified attacks on maritime infrastructure, including repeated attacks on Lukoil's oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea. Thus, during the month, it also struck the Black Sea ports of Taman and Rostov, causing several tankers to catch fire, and continued to attack Russia's "shadow fleet."

Recall

On December 22, as a result of a night drone attack on the port of Taman in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, two berths and two vessels suffered significant damage. The area of ignition in some areas reached from 1000 to 1500 square meters, which led to the evacuation of crews and personnel.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

