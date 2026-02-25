Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Materials concerning Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been sent to the International Criminal Court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Wednesday on social media, UNN reports.

I sent an information message to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities between July 2025 and February 2026. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to Kravchenko, the document was prepared by the Office of the Prosecutor General jointly with the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Interdepartmental Working Group of Military Specialists in accordance with Article 15 of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

"During this heating season, strikes organized by the highest military-political leadership of the Russian Federation were aimed at all types of energy facilities in most regions of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to him, the attacks were carried out in the format of prolonged massive combined strikes using ground, air, and sea-based weapons. "Their intensity exceeds the combined previous periods of massive attacks from October 2022 to March 2023 and from March 2024 to March 2025," the Prosecutor General reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, "the entire technological chain of the energy system has been affected - from generation to main transmission and distribution." "Thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, combined heat and power plants, and distribution networks have been damaged. The cumulative effect of the shelling, taking into account weather conditions, made this campaign more systemic and destructive than previous ones. Almost every resident of Ukraine felt the consequences," Kravchenko reported.

As a result of missile attacks on energy facilities during the specified period, 11 civilians were killed and 68 were injured. - the Prosecutor General stated.

Kravchenko emphasized: "These attacks did not and could not provide any military advantage. Their goal is to terrorize the population and create uninhabitable conditions. We consider enemy attacks as a large-scale and systematic attack that has signs of crimes against humanity."

The ICC Prosecutor's Office has been informed about the chronology of the attacks, their consequences, potentially involved units of the Russian Armed Forces, and representatives of the Russian military-political leadership who could have given orders. The message was sent to consider the possibility of expanding charges against Russian officials who are already in the focus of the ICC Prosecutor's Office's investigation, as well as to identify other individuals involved in crimes falling under the ICC's jurisdiction. - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the work on collecting and systematizing evidence is ongoing. It can be provided at the request of the ICC Prosecutor's Office in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and the Rome Statute of the ICC.

"We are grateful to the ICC Prosecutor's Office for its consistent position on bringing those guilty of international crimes to justice and we look forward to further effective cooperation to ensure the inevitability of punishment," Kravchenko noted.

