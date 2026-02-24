5796 attacks on energy and 247 dead - Shmyhal spoke about four years of Russian terror

Over four years of full-scale war, Russia has launched almost six thousand attacks on Ukraine's energy system, attempting to break the country through terrorizing the civilian population. However, these plans failed due to the resilience of Ukrainians and the work of energy workers. This was stated by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

According to him, at the beginning of the invasion, Russia was convinced that it could capture Ukraine in a few days, but miscalculated.

Four years ago, Russia decided it could seize Ukraine in three days. But it underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people, who rallied to defend their country, their home, their loved ones. - Shmyhal noted.

The minister emphasized that, having failed to achieve military objectives, the enemy resorted to energy terror.

To break Ukrainians, Russia began its terror against the civilian population. Energy became one of the targets from the very beginning of the invasion. The enemy planned to plunge us into darkness and cold. - he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, a total of 5,796 attacks were carried out against Ukraine's energy system, but after each shelling, specialists restored light and heat to people.

After each shelling, energy workers went to work to repair everything as quickly as possible and restore light and heat to Ukrainian families. Despite frosts and shelling. - the minister emphasized.

At the same time, he recalled the losses among industry workers.

Unfortunately, 247 energy workers died while performing their duties. They fought for light. So that light would win. And it will definitely win. - Shmyhal wrote.

Finally, he thanked everyone who defends Ukraine, noting that the state relies on the courage and resilience of Ukrainians.

Ukraine agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of the energy sector. The country will also receive equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.