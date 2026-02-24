5796 attacks on energy and 247 dead - Shmyhal spoke about four years of Russian terror

$43.300.02
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 3030 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 4650 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12567 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 10828 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26372 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20212 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18617 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18075 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16650 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 12574 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26374 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 45962 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 65403 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 68499 views
5796 attacks on energy and 247 dead - Shmyhal spoke about four years of Russian terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that over four years of full-scale war, Russia has carried out 5796 attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. These attacks did not break Ukraine thanks to the resilience of Ukrainians and the work of energy workers.

5796 attacks on energy and 247 dead - Shmyhal spoke about four years of Russian terror

Over four years of full-scale war, Russia has launched almost six thousand attacks on Ukraine's energy system, attempting to break the country through terrorizing the civilian population. However, these plans failed due to the resilience of Ukrainians and the work of energy workers. This was stated by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, at the beginning of the invasion, Russia was convinced that it could capture Ukraine in a few days, but miscalculated.

Four years ago, Russia decided it could seize Ukraine in three days. But it underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people, who rallied to defend their country, their home, their loved ones.

- Shmyhal noted.

The minister emphasized that, having failed to achieve military objectives, the enemy resorted to energy terror.

To break Ukrainians, Russia began its terror against the civilian population. Energy became one of the targets from the very beginning of the invasion. The enemy planned to plunge us into darkness and cold.

- he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, a total of 5,796 attacks were carried out against Ukraine's energy system, but after each shelling, specialists restored light and heat to people.

After each shelling, energy workers went to work to repair everything as quickly as possible and restore light and heat to Ukrainian families. Despite frosts and shelling.

- the minister emphasized.

At the same time, he recalled the losses among industry workers.

Unfortunately, 247 energy workers died while performing their duties. They fought for light. So that light would win. And it will definitely win.

- Shmyhal wrote.

Finally, he thanked everyone who defends Ukraine, noting that the state relies on the courage and resilience of Ukrainians.

Recall

Ukraine agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of the energy sector. The country will also receive equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal