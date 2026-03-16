Sweden allocated another 56 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector

Sweden has announced a new contribution of 56 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This was reported by the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

With the new funding, Stockholm's total contribution to the fund has exceeded 259 million euros. The diplomatic mission emphasized that these funds will help restore damaged energy infrastructure and prepare the energy system for the next heating season.

Support amid Russian attacks

The embassy noted that the support is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy security, which regularly suffers from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Together, we are restoring critical infrastructure, already preparing for next winter, and ensuring energy security so that Ukraine remains strong even under constant shelling and attacks. - the statement reads.

Sweden allocated over $21 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine