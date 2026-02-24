Sweden allocated over $21 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government has presented a new support package totaling 230 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately 21.7 million US dollars, to address urgent humanitarian needs in 2026. The funding will be directed towards providing Ukrainians with heating, water, housing, and food amidst the coldest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Swedish government on its website, writes UNN.

Details

This winter, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on an unprecedented scale. That is why we are introducing an additional package that will protect Ukraine's resilience and offer a glimmer of hope to the most vulnerable. — emphasized Minister for International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dousa.

Swedish aid will be distributed among five key partners working directly near the front line and in the most affected regions.

The UN World Food Programme and the UN Refugee Agency will each receive $7 million to ensure food security for 600,000 people and to provide temporary housing and warm clothing for 2 million internally displaced persons. These measures are designed to mitigate the consequences of attacks on the energy system, which leave millions of civilians without light and heat.

Support for children and restoration of critical infrastructure

A significant portion of the funds, namely $6.1 million, is being provided to UNICEF for the construction of school shelters and the repair of heating systems in homes with children. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the organization "Save the Children" will collectively receive approximately $1.4 million for medical assistance, searching for missing persons, and psychosocial support for children affected by the traumatic consequences of the war.

The Swedish government emphasizes that this aid is critically important to prevent a new wave of mass displacement amidst ongoing missile attacks.

