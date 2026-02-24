Sweden allocated over $21 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
06:45 PM • 606 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 1310 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 2018 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 3864 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 8058 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11487 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12538 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12433 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 20924 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13216 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 17992 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 5824 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 23273 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 14870 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 8348 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 20929 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 32262 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 50716 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 69460 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 72355 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belarus
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 3776 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 8424 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 14907 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26860 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24566 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Sweden allocated over $21 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The Swedish government has allocated 230 million Swedish kronor (approximately 21.7 million US dollars) for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine. The funds will be used to provide Ukrainians with heating, water, housing, and food.

Sweden allocated over $21 million for humanitarian and energy aid to Ukraine

The Swedish government has presented a new support package totaling 230 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately 21.7 million US dollars, to address urgent humanitarian needs in 2026. The funding will be directed towards providing Ukrainians with heating, water, housing, and food amidst the coldest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Swedish government on its website, writes UNN.

Details

This winter, Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on an unprecedented scale. That is why we are introducing an additional package that will protect Ukraine's resilience and offer a glimmer of hope to the most vulnerable.

— emphasized Minister for International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dousa.

Swedish aid will be distributed among five key partners working directly near the front line and in the most affected regions.

Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors24.02.26, 20:34 • 1330 views

The UN World Food Programme and the UN Refugee Agency will each receive $7 million to ensure food security for 600,000 people and to provide temporary housing and warm clothing for 2 million internally displaced persons. These measures are designed to mitigate the consequences of attacks on the energy system, which leave millions of civilians without light and heat.

Support for children and restoration of critical infrastructure

A significant portion of the funds, namely $6.1 million, is being provided to UNICEF for the construction of school shelters and the repair of heating systems in homes with children. The International Committee of the Red Cross and the organization "Save the Children" will collectively receive approximately $1.4 million for medical assistance, searching for missing persons, and psychosocial support for children affected by the traumatic consequences of the war.

The Swedish government emphasizes that this aid is critically important to prevent a new wave of mass displacement amidst ongoing missile attacks.

Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense24.02.26, 20:21 • 934 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World