Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors

Official London announced the introduction of almost 300 new restrictions aimed at radically reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues and undermining its military capabilities. During a visit to Kyiv, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized that this sanctions strike is the most significant since the first months of the full-scale invasion and aims to finally bleed dry the Russian war machine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main target of the new restrictions was the state-owned company "Transneft", which transports over 80% of Russian oil exports. Also sanctioned were:

175 companies of the "2Rivers" network, which is one of the world's largest operators of Russia's shadow fleet.

48 oil tankers used to circumvent previous international restrictions and covertly sell raw materials.

6 liquefied natural gas facilities, including the "Portovaya" and "Vysotsk" terminals, as well as related vessels and traders.

UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace

The British government emphasizes that these measures have already led to a drop in Russia's energy revenues to their lowest level since 2020, depriving the dictator of resources to finance the war.

Blocking financial flows and supporting Ukrainian energy

In addition to the energy sector, sanctions covered the financial and technological spheres to maximally isolate the aggressor from world markets. In particular, restrictions were imposed against:

9 Russian banks that provided cross-border payments for military needs.

49 organizations and individuals who supplied components for the production of Russian drones and other weapons.

3 companies and 2 officials of civilian nuclear energy who tried to conclude foreign contracts to compensate for oil losses.

At the same time, Great Britain is allocating 30 million pounds sterling to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience after winter shelling. Most of these funds will go to repair damaged infrastructure, and 5 million - to investigate Russian war crimes, which brings the total amount of British aid to over 21 billion pounds sterling.

Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense