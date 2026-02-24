$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
06:34 PM • 40 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 342 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 2642 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 6876 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11042 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12304 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12263 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20415 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13156 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31790 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 17579 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 5034 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22759 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 14275 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 7230 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20416 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31791 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 50286 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 69094 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 72003 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Latvia
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 3304 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 7230 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 14275 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26692 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24393 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The United Kingdom has imposed nearly 300 new sanctions against Russia, aimed at reducing oil revenues and undermining military capabilities. The restrictions affected Transneft, tankers, LNG facilities, banks, and suppliers of weapon components.

Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors

Official London announced the introduction of almost 300 new restrictions aimed at radically reducing the Kremlin's oil revenues and undermining its military capabilities. During a visit to Kyiv, Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized that this sanctions strike is the most significant since the first months of the full-scale invasion and aims to finally bleed dry the Russian war machine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main target of the new restrictions was the state-owned company "Transneft", which transports over 80% of Russian oil exports. Also sanctioned were:

  • 175 companies of the "2Rivers" network, which is one of the world's largest operators of Russia's shadow fleet.
    • 48 oil tankers used to circumvent previous international restrictions and covertly sell raw materials.
      • 6 liquefied natural gas facilities, including the "Portovaya" and "Vysotsk" terminals, as well as related vessels and traders.

        UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace24.02.26, 19:32 • 2648 views

        The British government emphasizes that these measures have already led to a drop in Russia's energy revenues to their lowest level since 2020, depriving the dictator of resources to finance the war.

        Blocking financial flows and supporting Ukrainian energy

        In addition to the energy sector, sanctions covered the financial and technological spheres to maximally isolate the aggressor from world markets. In particular, restrictions were imposed against:

        • 9 Russian banks that provided cross-border payments for military needs.
          • 49 organizations and individuals who supplied components for the production of Russian drones and other weapons.
            • 3 companies and 2 officials of civilian nuclear energy who tried to conclude foreign contracts to compensate for oil losses.

              At the same time, Great Britain is allocating 30 million pounds sterling to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience after winter shelling. Most of these funds will go to repair damaged infrastructure, and 5 million - to investigate Russian war crimes, which brings the total amount of British aid to over 21 billion pounds sterling.

              Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense24.02.26, 20:21 • 462 views

              Stepan Haftko

              EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
              Sanctions
              Technology
              Energy
              War in Ukraine
              Power outage
              Electricity
              Great Britain
              Ukraine
              Kyiv