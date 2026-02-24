Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense

The Canadian government has announced a new large-scale support package for Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the allocation of 2 billion Canadian dollars (approximately 1.46 billion US dollars) for military needs and the extension of the UNIFIER training mission until 2029 to train Ukrainian defenders. This is stated on the website of the Government of Canada, writes UNN.

Details

A key element of the new package will be the transfer of over 400 units of armored vehicles, including 66 modern LAV 6 light armored vehicles and 383 Senator vehicles.

In addition to technical reinforcement, Canada is expanding the UNIFIER program, increasing the number of instructors to adapt training to the current needs of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. This decision ensures continuous training of officers and enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to NATO standards for the next three years.

Support for Ukraine remains unwavering. Canada will continue to provide military assistance to protect its freedom and achieve lasting peace – emphasized representatives of Ottawa in an official statement.

Energy support and a blow to Russia's shadow fleet

In parallel with military measures, Ottawa is allocating 20 million dollars to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaged by Russian shelling.

At the same time, the Canadian government is imposing strict sanctions against 100 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and lowering the price cap on Russian oil to limit the Kremlin's revenues. New restrictions also cover dozens of individuals and legal entities that help the aggressor circumvent international sanctions and finance the war.

