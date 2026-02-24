Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
06:23 PM • 20 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 2114 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 6398 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10773 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12110 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12115 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20159 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13096 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31575 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21171 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 17348 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 4676 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22473 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13963 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6676 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 20161 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31577 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 50083 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68930 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71852 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Latvia
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 3166 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 6768 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 14015 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26614 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24324 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Canada is allocating $1.46 billion for Ukraine's military needs and transferring over 400 armored vehicles. Ottawa is also directing $20 million to restore energy infrastructure and imposing sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet."

Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense

The Canadian government has announced a new large-scale support package for Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the allocation of 2 billion Canadian dollars (approximately 1.46 billion US dollars) for military needs and the extension of the UNIFIER training mission until 2029 to train Ukrainian defenders. This is stated on the website of the Government of Canada, writes UNN.

Details

A key element of the new package will be the transfer of over 400 units of armored vehicles, including 66 modern LAV 6 light armored vehicles and 383 Senator vehicles.

In addition to technical reinforcement, Canada is expanding the UNIFIER program, increasing the number of instructors to adapt training to the current needs of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. This decision ensures continuous training of officers and enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to NATO standards for the next three years.

Support for Ukraine remains unwavering. Canada will continue to provide military assistance to protect its freedom and achieve lasting peace

– emphasized representatives of Ottawa in an official statement.

Energy support and a blow to Russia's shadow fleet

In parallel with military measures, Ottawa is allocating 20 million dollars to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, damaged by Russian shelling.

At the same time, the Canadian government is imposing strict sanctions against 100 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and lowering the price cap on Russian oil to limit the Kremlin's revenues. New restrictions also cover dozens of individuals and legal entities that help the aggressor circumvent international sanctions and finance the war.

G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts24.02.26, 17:23 • 10773 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ottawa
NATO
Canada
Ukraine