We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12773 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22429 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386912 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307237 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213155 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243918 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126943 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207983 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386912 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307237 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 848 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12101 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41630 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69764 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55670 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ottawa

Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.

News of the World • April 1, 10:12 PM • 8021 views

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on March 14: details

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. He will take over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership election.

Politics • March 13, 01:47 AM • 13691 views

“Canada is not for sale": entrepreneur creates hats in response to Trump's threats

Liam Mooney designed hats with the inscription “Canada is not for sale” in response to Trump's threats of tariffs. The hat went viral after the Ontario premier wore it at a meeting with Trudeau.

News of the World • January 24, 12:42 PM • 25528 views

Canada prepares to impose tariffs on $105 billion worth of US goods - Bloomberg

Canada has prepared a draft list of $105 billion worth of US goods to impose duties in response to possible Trump sanctions. 12 out of 13 provinces have supported a common strategy to counter US protectionism.

News of the World • January 16, 03:26 AM • 79582 views

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain in the position of Prime Minister until a new party leader is elected.

News of the World • January 6, 04:12 PM • 23295 views

Canada may transfer weapons banned for civilian use to Ukraine

Canada has extended the ban on 324 models of firearms and is considering transferring them to Ukraine. Kiev has already expressed interest in such support to fight Russian aggression.

News of the World • December 6, 08:45 PM • 25822 views

Canada is preparing a plan to reduce the number of permanent immigrants in the country

The Canadian government will announce a reduction in immigration targets. By 2027, it is planned to reduce the number of new permanent residents to 365,000, and temporary residents by about 30,000 by 2025.

News of the World • October 24, 06:59 AM • 15971 views

Large-scale dispute between Canada and India: countries expel diplomats over killing of Sikh separatist in 2023

Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist on its territory. In response, both countries expelled 6 diplomats each, which led to a deterioration in relations.

News of the World • October 15, 08:57 AM • 11752 views

Switzerland supports China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on the war in Ukraine

Switzerland supported China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on Ukraine, despite the absence of a reference to the UN Charter. The country considers the initiative an important alternative to bellicose speeches at the UN.

War • September 28, 08:06 PM • 32202 views

NATO Secretary General comments on Moscow-Pyongyang pact

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented that the new pact between Russia and North Korea demonstrates growing coherence between authoritarian states, emphasizing the importance of unity between democracies.

Politics • June 20, 12:17 AM • 113671 views

Canadian intelligence services reveal China's attempts to interfere in the country's elections

China's ongoing attempts to interfere in Canadian elections could undermine the country's democratic process and institutions, according to a report by the Canadian spy agency CSIS.

News of the World • May 8, 06:01 PM • 23838 views

Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

Politics • May 4, 01:40 AM • 26801 views

Canada follows the US in imposing new sanctions against Belarus

Canada imposes new sanctions on 21 people in Belarus for suppressing protests and human rights violations after the 2020 presidential election.

Society • April 15, 10:06 PM • 24397 views

Ottawa student stabs 6 people to death, including 4 children

A 19-year-old student killed 6 Sri Lankan citizens, including 4 children and 2 adults, in a stabbing attack at their home in Ottawa, Canada.

Society • March 8, 01:53 AM • 94879 views

Canada resumes arms exports to Turkey after Ankara supports Sweden's accession to NATO

Canada and Turkey have reached an agreement to resume Canadian exports of drone components to Turkey in exchange for greater transparency in their use. This happened after Ankara finalized the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.

News of the World • January 27, 11:09 PM • 102614 views