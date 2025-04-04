The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. He will take over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership election.
Liam Mooney designed hats with the inscription “Canada is not for sale” in response to Trump's threats of tariffs. The hat went viral after the Ontario premier wore it at a meeting with Trudeau.
Canada has prepared a draft list of $105 billion worth of US goods to impose duties in response to possible Trump sanctions. 12 out of 13 provinces have supported a common strategy to counter US protectionism.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain in the position of Prime Minister until a new party leader is elected.
Canada has extended the ban on 324 models of firearms and is considering transferring them to Ukraine. Kiev has already expressed interest in such support to fight Russian aggression.
The Canadian government will announce a reduction in immigration targets. By 2027, it is planned to reduce the number of new permanent residents to 365,000, and temporary residents by about 30,000 by 2025.
Canada accused India of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist on its territory. In response, both countries expelled 6 diplomats each, which led to a deterioration in relations.
Switzerland supported China and Brazil's “peace initiative” on Ukraine, despite the absence of a reference to the UN Charter. The country considers the initiative an important alternative to bellicose speeches at the UN.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented that the new pact between Russia and North Korea demonstrates growing coherence between authoritarian states, emphasizing the importance of unity between democracies.
China's ongoing attempts to interfere in Canadian elections could undermine the country's democratic process and institutions, according to a report by the Canadian spy agency CSIS.
Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.
Canada imposes new sanctions on 21 people in Belarus for suppressing protests and human rights violations after the 2020 presidential election.
A 19-year-old student killed 6 Sri Lankan citizens, including 4 children and 2 adults, in a stabbing attack at their home in Ottawa, Canada.
Canada and Turkey have reached an agreement to resume Canadian exports of drone components to Turkey in exchange for greater transparency in their use. This happened after Ankara finalized the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.