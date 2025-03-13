Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on March 14: details
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. He will take over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership election.
On Friday, March 14, Mark Carney and his cabinet will be sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to CTV News.
Details
It is noted that the Office of Governor General Mary Simon confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Prime Minister and members of the government will take place in Ottawa in the ballroom of Rideau Hall (the Governor General's residence) at 11 a.m. local time.
The publication reminds that Carney will take over the reins of power in Canada from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after confidently winning the election of the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party in the first round last Sunday.
Carney's first stop on Monday – his first day as leader of the Liberals – was the Prime Minister's office to talk to Trudeau about how long the transition would take. Subsequently, the designated Prime Minister stated that the transition would be "smooth" and "fast."
According to Curry's press secretary, the former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England has already transferred all his assets to a blind trust.
In addition
The other day Mark Carney stated that his government will maintain duties on goods from the United States "until the Americans show respect for us." Regarding the looming trade war with the United States, Carney expressed his belief that "in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win."
Trump announced the doubling of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum11.03.25, 16:23 • 17093 views