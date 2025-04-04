$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9232 views

06:32 PM • 16711 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57251 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200978 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115863 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379847 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303120 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212664 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243641 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254803 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

01:48 PM • 36497 views

02:15 PM • 120075 views
02:15 PM • 120893 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200986 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379853 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248989 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303123 views
05:58 PM • 10907 views

01:48 PM • 37116 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65379 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51399 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121697 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada since 2015
News by theme

Canadian Prime Minister Carney Announces Snap Election: What We Know

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election to be held on April 28. The reason was Trump's trade actions and the need for a strong mandate.

News of the World • March 23, 05:43 PM • 118608 views

Canada is heading to a snap election. They will likely be held on April 28

New Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced elections for April 28 following Trudeau's resignation. The rise to power comes amid political challenges and threats from the United States.

Politics • March 20, 01:52 PM • 10142 views

Canada is reviewing the purchase of F-35s due to strained relations with the United States

The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 AM • 26047 views

New Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in in Canada

On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.

News of the World • March 14, 04:49 PM • 16515 views

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on March 14: details

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. He will take over from Justin Trudeau after winning the Liberal Party leadership election.

Politics • March 13, 01:47 AM • 13691 views

Mark Carney will become the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known about him

Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.

News of the World • March 9, 11:19 PM • 26504 views

The Liberal Party of Canada is electing a new leader to replace Trudeau

140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.

News of the World • March 9, 09:22 AM • 30282 views

Trump's tariffs against Canada are a pretext for annexation – Mélanie Joly

Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that U. S. tariffs are a pretext for the future annexation of the country. Joly denied accusations regarding border security and called the U.S. an exporter of illegal weapons and drugs.

Economy • March 7, 05:24 PM • 31597 views

Canada is concerned and takes Trump's statements about the "51st state" seriously - NYT

The Canadian government is worried about Trump's statements regarding a possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau the "governor. " The U.S. plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.

Economy • March 7, 03:16 PM • 23762 views

Trump accused Trudeau of trying to stay in power and once again called him a "governor"

Trump and Trudeau had a phone conversation regarding new mutual trade tariffs between the USA and Canada. Trump accused Trudeau of weak border policy and attempts to stay in power.

Economy • March 5, 07:18 PM • 34836 views

Trump and Trudeau held talks after the introduction of mutual trade tariffs

The leaders of the USA and Canada had a phone conversation after the USA imposed a 25% tariff. Trudeau announced retaliatory measures.

News of the World • March 5, 05:55 PM • 23973 views

The Canadian province of Ontario terminates the agreement with SpaceX: what is known

The province of Ontario has terminated the agreement with Starlink and banned the participation of American companies in local procurement. The Prime Minister threatens a 25% surcharge on electricity for the US in response to tariffs.

Economy • March 4, 08:02 PM • 109434 views

Called the "governor" of Canada and made new threats: Trump reacted to Trudeau's statements

Donald Trump promised to immediately raise tariffs in response to Canadian duties. Trudeau had previously announced a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion.

Economy • March 4, 07:10 PM • 27492 views