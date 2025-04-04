Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election to be held on April 28. The reason was Trump's trade actions and the need for a strong mandate.
The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.
On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.
Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.
140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.
Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that U. S. tariffs are a pretext for the future annexation of the country. Joly denied accusations regarding border security and called the U.S. an exporter of illegal weapons and drugs.
The Canadian government is worried about Trump's statements regarding a possible annexation of the country and calling Trudeau the "governor. " The U.S. plans to review military cooperation and exclude Canada from the "Five Eyes" group.
Trump and Trudeau had a phone conversation regarding new mutual trade tariffs between the USA and Canada. Trump accused Trudeau of weak border policy and attempts to stay in power.
The province of Ontario has terminated the agreement with Starlink and banned the participation of American companies in local procurement. The Prime Minister threatens a 25% surcharge on electricity for the US in response to tariffs.
Donald Trump promised to immediately raise tariffs in response to Canadian duties. Trudeau had previously announced a 25% tariff on American goods worth $155 billion.