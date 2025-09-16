Chrystia Freeland could become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction - Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Chrystia Freeland has decided to leave her government position. At the same time, she may become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Carney's post on social networks.

Thank you, Chrystia, for your dedication, numerous contributions to Canada's development, friendship, and continued partnership - he noted.

Mark Carney also emphasized that thanks to her experience as Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and International Trade, as well as her deep understanding of Ukraine and its economy, Freeland is uniquely positioned for her mission in Ukraine.

I have asked Chrystia to serve as Canada's new Special Representative for Ukraine's Reconstruction in addition to her duties as a Member of Parliament - he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that her work will be aimed at ensuring peace in Europe and a better future for Ukrainians.

Recall

On March 14, Mark Carney officially took the oath as Canada's new Prime Minister, replacing Justin Trudeau.

Chrystia Freeland herself had previously resigned in protest against Trudeau's economic policy. But she later returned and headed the Ministry of Transport and Internal Trade.

Canada summons Russian ambassador after drone attack on Poland