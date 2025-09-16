$41.230.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Chrystia Freeland could become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction - Carney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Chrystia Freeland is leaving her position in the Canadian government but could become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction. Her experience as Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs makes her a unique candidate for this mission.

Chrystia Freeland could become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction - Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Chrystia Freeland has decided to leave her government position. At the same time, she may become Canada's special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction. This is reported by UNN with reference to Carney's post on social networks.

Thank you, Chrystia, for your dedication, numerous contributions to Canada's development, friendship, and continued partnership

- he noted.

Mark Carney also emphasized that thanks to her experience as Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and International Trade, as well as her deep understanding of Ukraine and its economy, Freeland is uniquely positioned for her mission in Ukraine.

I have asked Chrystia to serve as Canada's new Special Representative for Ukraine's Reconstruction in addition to her duties as a Member of Parliament

- he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that her work will be aimed at ensuring peace in Europe and a better future for Ukrainians.

Recall

On March 14, Mark Carney officially took the oath as Canada's new Prime Minister, replacing Justin Trudeau.

Chrystia Freeland herself had previously resigned in protest against Trudeau's economic policy. But she later returned and headed the Ministry of Transport and Internal Trade.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Canada
Europe
Ukraine