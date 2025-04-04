Chrystia Freeland

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7670 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15306 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56303 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199299 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115012 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378194 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302123 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243556 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254773 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 199299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 378194 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302123 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 36027 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64326 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50352 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120673 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Chrystia Freeland

New Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in in Canada

On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.

News of the World • March 14, 04:49 PM • 16515 views

Mark Carney will become the new Prime Minister of Canada: what is known about him

Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.

News of the World • March 9, 11:19 PM • 26504 views

The Liberal Party of Canada is electing a new leader to replace Trudeau

140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.

News of the World • March 9, 09:22 AM • 30282 views

Canada says US tariffs on steel and aluminum are “completely unjustified”

Canada considers the new US tariffs on steel and aluminum unjustified and is preparing retaliatory measures. Minister Champagne announced a “clear and measured” response, while Chrystia Freeland called for a “dollar-for-dollar” response.

News of the World • February 11, 07:45 AM • 23765 views

Ex-Bank of England governor wants to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister

Mark Carney has run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada following the resignation of Justin Trudeau. If he wins, the 59-year-old economist will take over as prime minister until the upcoming election.

News of the World • January 17, 06:58 AM • 25976 views

Freeland may run for prime minister of Canada - media

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing to announce her candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. After Trudeau's resignation, the new party leader will automatically become the country's prime minister.

News of the World • January 14, 10:11 PM • 24377 views

Trudeau under pressure: Canadian parliamentary committee prepares a meeting for a vote of no confidence

The Parliamentary Committee of Canada will hold an extraordinary meeting on January 7 to consider a vote of no confidence in the Trudeau government.

News of the World • December 28, 08:20 AM • 19669 views

Canada's finance minister resigns over 25% duty dispute: Trudeau's government now 'in danger' - BBC

Chrystia Freeland resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to Trump's threat of a 25% tariff. The resignation provoked a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Canadian prime minister himself.

News of the World • December 18, 08:06 AM • 15196 views

Freeland resigns as Canada's finance minister

Chrystia Freeland resigns as Canada's finance minister due to disagreements with the prime minister over a possible “tariff war” with the United States. Trudeau offered her another position, but she decided to leave the government.

News of the World • December 16, 10:59 PM • 16976 views

Canada is preparing for an influx of migrants after Trump's victory in the US elections

Canadian officials have announced preparations for a possible increase in the flow of immigrants from the United States. After the announcement of Trump's victory, searches for moving to Canada increased tenfold.

News of the World • November 9, 03:06 AM • 22890 views

Canada plans to give Ukraine $1.6 billion in military aid over 5 years

Canada plans to provide Ukraine with $1. 6 billion over 5 years for lethal and non-lethal military assistance, according to the federal budget for 2024.

War • April 17, 02:37 AM • 120070 views

Canada unveils free pharmaceutical assistance plan for contraceptives and diabetes drugs

The Government of Canada has announced plans to provide free access to contraceptives and diabetes medications for millions of Canadians as part of the first phase of the national universal pharmaceutical care initiative.

Politics • March 31, 03:30 AM • 62532 views

Disagreements between the leaders of the Group of Seven: France denies US thesis on legality of withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

The G7 leaders disagreed on the legality of the withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, with France disputing the US position that this is allowed under international law.

War • February 28, 09:51 PM • 61184 views

Zelenskyy meets with Maloney, von der Leyen, Trudeau and de Kroo in Gostomel

President Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the prime ministers of Italy and Belgium on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War • February 24, 10:45 AM • 37656 views

Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with two cabinet ministers to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

War • February 24, 10:17 AM • 61788 views

Canada extends ban on foreigners buying housing in the country until 2027

The Canadian government has extended the ban on foreigners buying homes in the country for another two years until 2027 to limit the growth of real estate prices.

News of the World • February 5, 11:03 PM • 25626 views