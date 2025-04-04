On March 14, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Justin Trudeau. 23 members of the government were sworn in with him, many ministers retained their positions.
Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, receiving 85. 9% of the votes. He will replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and will be the first head of government without significant political experience.
140,000 members of the Liberal Party of Canada are voting for a new party leader to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. Among the candidates are Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, and Frank Baylis.
Canada considers the new US tariffs on steel and aluminum unjustified and is preparing retaliatory measures. Minister Champagne announced a “clear and measured” response, while Chrystia Freeland called for a “dollar-for-dollar” response.
Mark Carney has run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada following the resignation of Justin Trudeau. If he wins, the 59-year-old economist will take over as prime minister until the upcoming election.
Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing to announce her candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. After Trudeau's resignation, the new party leader will automatically become the country's prime minister.
The Parliamentary Committee of Canada will hold an extraordinary meeting on January 7 to consider a vote of no confidence in the Trudeau government.
Chrystia Freeland resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to Trump's threat of a 25% tariff. The resignation provoked a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Canadian prime minister himself.
Chrystia Freeland resigns as Canada's finance minister due to disagreements with the prime minister over a possible “tariff war” with the United States. Trudeau offered her another position, but she decided to leave the government.
Canadian officials have announced preparations for a possible increase in the flow of immigrants from the United States. After the announcement of Trump's victory, searches for moving to Canada increased tenfold.
Canada plans to provide Ukraine with $1. 6 billion over 5 years for lethal and non-lethal military assistance, according to the federal budget for 2024.
The Government of Canada has announced plans to provide free access to contraceptives and diabetes medications for millions of Canadians as part of the first phase of the national universal pharmaceutical care initiative.
The G7 leaders disagreed on the legality of the withdrawal of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, with France disputing the US position that this is allowed under international law.
President Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the prime ministers of Italy and Belgium on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with two cabinet ministers to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
The Canadian government has extended the ban on foreigners buying homes in the country for another two years until 2027 to limit the growth of real estate prices.