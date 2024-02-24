Zelenskyy meets with Maloney, von der Leyen, Trudeau and de Kroo in Gostomel

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4150 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49453 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187987 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109103 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366392 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295223 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243053 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254490 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160604 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109407 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187953 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366349 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7496 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32671 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57318 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43533 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113946 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy meets with Maloney, von der Leyen, Trudeau and de Kroo in Gostomel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37656 views

President Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the prime ministers of Italy and Belgium on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy meets with Maloney, von der Leyen, Trudeau and de Kroo in Gostomel

On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports .

Details

Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire. Two years later, we meet our friends and partners here. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Chairman of the G7. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Alexander de Kroo, Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council. And this symbolically and eloquently describes the path we have traveled in these two years and the difference between February 24 then and now

Zelensky noted that any normal person wants the war to end, but none of us will allow our country to end.

That is why we always add to the words about the end of the war: on our terms. That is why the word peace is always preceded by the word fair. That is why in the future history, the word "Independent" will always stand next to the word "Ukraine". We are fighting for it. And we will win. On the best day of our lives

 ," Zelensky added.

Recall

Today, on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Ministers of Italy Georgia Maloney and Belgium's Alexander De Kroo arrived in Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Chrystia Freeland
Giorgia Meloni
Gostomel
European Commission
European Council
G7
Canada
Belgium
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08