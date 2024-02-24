Zelenskyy meets with Maloney, von der Leyen, Trudeau and de Kroo in Gostomel

On the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports .

Details

Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire. Two years later, we meet our friends and partners here. Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Chairman of the G7. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Alexander de Kroo, Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council. And this symbolically and eloquently describes the path we have traveled in these two years and the difference between February 24 then and now

Zelensky noted that any normal person wants the war to end, but none of us will allow our country to end.

That is why we always add to the words about the end of the war: on our terms. That is why the word peace is always preceded by the word fair. That is why in the future history, the word "Independent" will always stand next to the word "Ukraine". We are fighting for it. And we will win. On the best day of our lives ," Zelensky added.

Recall

