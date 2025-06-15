Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics

Despite a громкий start, Meghan Markle's podcast "Confessions of a Woman Founder" failed to gain a foothold in the top charts. For nine weeks, the show lost positions in the Apple and Spotify charts, losing even to its most famous critics - from Tucker Carlson to Candace Owens.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast "Confessions of a Woman Founder", which launched on April 8, failed to maintain audience interest. Despite the fact that the first episodes showed good results - second place in Apple Podcasts and 21st on Spotify - the show quickly lost ground.

Already after April 12, the podcast dropped out of the top 100 Spotify, although for some time it still held 21st place. Archival data shows that until June 7, the show returned to the 21st line several times, but then completely disappeared from the charts.

On Apple Podcasts, the first episode with Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble) brought Meghan second place on April 12–13, and the next one - with Reshma Saudjani (Girls Who Code) - fifth place on April 15.

After that, Newsweek did not record the podcast's return to the top six. By April 26, the show had disappeared from the top 200. At the same time, her critics' podcasts remained steadily at the top. Tucker Carlson with The Tucker Carlson Show was in fifth or seventh position on Spotify.

In the past, he commented on the situation with Piers Morgan as follows:

Piers Morgan's loss of job because of doubts about Meghan's story of suicidal thoughts was the craziest thing I had ever seen

In an interview with Morgan, he said: "Meghan Markle does not represent black people in the United States." Candace Owens also outperformed Meghan's show, being in ninth or tenth place. In January, she criticized the Duke and Duchess for visiting the disaster area in Los Angeles:

I agree with the general public that Meghan and Harry are fake ambulance chasers

The Joe Rogan Experience remained at the top of Spotify and Apple. Although Rogan himself rarely criticized the Sussexes directly, Harry and Meghan publicly expressed concern in 2022 about misinformation about COVID-19 on the platform where his show airs. Rogan responded with a joke in his Netflix special:

I'll lean over him and say: 'Are you sure the vaccines are safe? Damn, you're not a scientist!'

Other critics included Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly. Despite the fact that Meghan sometimes outperformed them, they had a more stable presence in the charts. In 2023, Shapiro said:

They are just the worst. I actually read Prince Harry's terrible memoirs and the number of things that are clearly not true...

Kelly accused Meghan of bullying palace staff: "".

Your wife is a bully... whom she constantly brought to tears

Another critic, Link Lauren, called Meghan "the Duchess of Scamalot" and added:

Who wants to watch the former Duchess wander around her mansion and pick flowers?

Like her previous podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, "Confessions" had a limited release, which did not allow her to consolidate her position. Despite this, the short format could be convenient in the context of Meghan's contracts with Netflix and the Internet business, although the long absence in the charts reduces the show's impact on a wide audience.

