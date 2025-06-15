$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
05:00 AM • 10747 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 29776 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 49489 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 46266 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 46006 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 57207 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49056 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 104471 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68931 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58629 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Meghan Markle's podcast "Confessions of a Woman Founder" failed to stay at the top of the charts, losing to critics. The show dropped out of Spotify's top 100 and disappeared from Apple Podcasts' top 200.

Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics

Despite a громкий start, Meghan Markle's podcast "Confessions of a Woman Founder" failed to gain a foothold in the top charts. For nine weeks, the show lost positions in the Apple and Spotify charts, losing even to its most famous critics - from Tucker Carlson to Candace Owens.

This is reported by UNN with reference to NewsWeek.

Details

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast "Confessions of a Woman Founder", which launched on April 8, failed to maintain audience interest. Despite the fact that the first episodes showed good results - second place in Apple Podcasts and 21st on Spotify - the show quickly lost ground.

Already after April 12, the podcast dropped out of the top 100 Spotify, although for some time it still held 21st place. Archival data shows that until June 7, the show returned to the 21st line several times, but then completely disappeared from the charts.

On Apple Podcasts, the first episode with Whitney Wolfe Herd (Bumble) brought Meghan second place on April 12–13, and the next one - with Reshma Saudjani (Girls Who Code) - fifth place on April 15.

After that, Newsweek did not record the podcast's return to the top six. By April 26, the show had disappeared from the top 200. At the same time, her critics' podcasts remained steadily at the top. Tucker Carlson with The Tucker Carlson Show was in fifth or seventh position on Spotify.

In the past, he commented on the situation with Piers Morgan as follows:

Piers Morgan's loss of job because of doubts about Meghan's story of suicidal thoughts was the craziest thing I had ever seen

In an interview with Morgan, he said: "Meghan Markle does not represent black people in the United States." Candace Owens also outperformed Meghan's show, being in ninth or tenth place. In January, she criticized the Duke and Duchess for visiting the disaster area in Los Angeles: 

I agree with the general public that Meghan and Harry are fake ambulance chasers

Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a memoir about the Duchess's childhood12.05.25, 16:32 • 5199 views

The Joe Rogan Experience remained at the top of Spotify and Apple. Although Rogan himself rarely criticized the Sussexes directly, Harry and Meghan publicly expressed concern in 2022 about misinformation about COVID-19 on the platform where his show airs. Rogan responded with a joke in his Netflix special:

I'll lean over him and say: 'Are you sure the vaccines are safe? Damn, you're not a scientist!'

Other critics included Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly. Despite the fact that Meghan sometimes outperformed them, they had a more stable presence in the charts. In 2023, Shapiro said:

They are just the worst. I actually read Prince Harry's terrible memoirs and the number of things that are clearly not true...

Brian Wilson and the musical geniuses of our time: are there worthy innovators?15.06.25, 11:27 • 940 views

Kelly accused Meghan of bullying palace staff: "".

Your wife is a bully... whom she constantly brought to tears

Another critic, Link Lauren, called Meghan "the Duchess of Scamalot" and added:

Who wants to watch the former Duchess wander around her mansion and pick flowers?

Like her previous podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, "Confessions" had a limited release, which did not allow her to consolidate her position. Despite this, the short format could be convenient in the context of Meghan's contracts with Netflix and the Internet business, although the long absence in the charts reduces the show's impact on a wide audience.

Meghan Markle's popularity in Britain has fallen to an all-time low - poll14.05.25, 17:11 • 3400 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

