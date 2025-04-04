Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.
In March 2025, five new series of different genres will be released - from the superhero Daredevil to a reality show with Meghan Markle. The premieres also include a detective story, a comedy, and a family drama.
A former employee spoke about Meghan Markle's intentions to become a defender of the poor, like Princess Diana. The Duchess failed to adapt to royal duties and rules.
ABC temporarily suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor, but does not cancel it completely. The show may return to Disney Channel this year, although the exact timing is not yet known.
Donald Trump has said that he is not interested in deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite the verification of the legality of his stay. According to the president, “Harry has enough problems with his wife.
A court in Washington is once again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States because of his admission of drug use in his memoirs. Donald Trump said he would not defend the Duke in the case.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne.
Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname “Wolfram” because of her resilient character and steadfastness. It was a sign of respect and a way to welcome her to the royal family.
News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.
Netflix has postponed the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show from January to March 4 due to the destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires. In the new show, “Love, Meghan,” the Duchess will share advice and have candid conversations with friends.
The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle show on Netflix, where she portrays herself as a housewife. It's a return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger and an attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a video of herself on the beach in a white suit, where she wrote “2025” on the sand. The disabling of comments under the post drew criticism on social media.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published a holiday card with photos of their children. Fans were amazed by the long hair of three-year-old Princess Lilibeth, who has not been seen since 2022.
The Duke of Sussex said that he and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the United States because of the safety and future of their children. The family has been living in Montecito, California, since 2020 after leaving the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the creation of 'The Parents Network' programme to support families facing online bullying. The couple plan to highlight the importance of protecting young people online during their visit to Colombia.
King Charles wants to improve relations with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, as it is not enough for him to see them only during video calls, and he wants to make up for lost time.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to visit Nigeria in May to discuss the future of the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.
A prankster redirects a website with a similar name to Meghan Markle's brand to a competing King Charles jam site, potentially undermining Meghan's new business venture.
Prince Harry tried to ride a skeleton at a speed of almost 100 km/h while visiting the track for the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.