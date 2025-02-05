The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, may be deported from America, a UNN correspondent reports citing the Independent.

The fact is that the court is again checking the legality of Elizabeth II's grandson's stay in the United States.

In 2023, Prince Harry published his memoir Spare. In it, he admitted that he had previously used drugs as a teenager. This allowed the US Conservative Think Tank to suggest that the Duke of Sussex had lied in his visa documents about being drug-free. That is why the think tank filed a lawsuit against the British royal family.

In September 2024, the case was closed. Rumor has it that this happened because the duke was covered by Joe Biden himself.

However, the trial has now been resumed. Judge Carl Nixon has already ordered the lawyers of both sides to appear in a federal court in Washington. Experts associate the opening of the case with the arrival of Donald Trump. The 47th President of the United States had previously stated that he would not defend the Duke.

"I would not defend him. He betrayed the queen. This is unforgivable. He would be left to his own devices if it were up to me," Trump said.

As a reminder, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been living in California since 2020.