American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2372 views

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9832 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12429 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15878 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22105 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37468 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49288 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64641 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83444 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113492 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1160 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13157 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83452 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85081 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96472 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2764 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14031 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111046 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53426 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53135 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36762 views

Law enforcement is strengthening security measures, increasing the number of crews near churches on April 20. Selective inspection of citizens' belongings is also possible.

The National Police of Ukraine is stepping up security measures for Easter. Units will be on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings. This was reported to UNN by National Police spokeswoman Yulia Girdvilis.

During the celebration of Easter, the National Police, as every year, is stepping up security measures. The number of crews has been increased. Law enforcement officers, together with dog handlers and explosives technicians, will be on duty near churches, patrol streets and highways. Law enforcement officers may selectively inspect citizens' belongings

- said Yulia Girdvilis.

The press service also reminded that the curfew has not been canceled on this day, so citizens are advised to take into account the time for the road after the services, so as not to be on the street at the forbidden time of day.

The speaker of the National Police emphasized that the enemy is insidious and on this day, like the rest, you need to pay attention to air raid signals and be in shelter.

"You can contact the National Police units, who will tell you where the nearest safe place is," said Yulia Girdvilis.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivshchyna canceled all mass events on Easter in the Carpathian region. Khmelnytsky region and Kirovohrad region, on the contrary, reduced the curfew on the holiday night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit the holding of mass Easter services or make them online. The capital's authorities also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during the festive services.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kyiv
