The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

The National Police of Ukraine is stepping up security measures for Easter. Units will be on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings. This was reported to UNN by National Police spokeswoman Yulia Girdvilis.

During the celebration of Easter, the National Police, as every year, is stepping up security measures. The number of crews has been increased. Law enforcement officers, together with dog handlers and explosives technicians, will be on duty near churches, patrol streets and highways. Law enforcement officers may selectively inspect citizens' belongings - said Yulia Girdvilis.

The press service also reminded that the curfew has not been canceled on this day, so citizens are advised to take into account the time for the road after the services, so as not to be on the street at the forbidden time of day.

The speaker of the National Police emphasized that the enemy is insidious and on this day, like the rest, you need to pay attention to air raid signals and be in shelter.

"You can contact the National Police units, who will tell you where the nearest safe place is," said Yulia Girdvilis.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivshchyna canceled all mass events on Easter in the Carpathian region. Khmelnytsky region and Kirovohrad region, on the contrary, reduced the curfew on the holiday night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit the holding of mass Easter services or make them online. The capital's authorities also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during the festive services.