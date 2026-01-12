$43.080.09
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Part of the shadow fleet has begun to massively change flags to Russian ones. The American military continues to seize tankers, despite attempts to circumvent the blockade.

Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

After the US intensified its actions against the transportation of sanctioned Venezuelan oil, some of the so-called shadow fleet began to massively change their flags to Russian ones. Despite this, the American military continues to seize tankers. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

After the seizure of five oil tankers - and the promise of further US military action - the global fleet of so-called shadow tankers carrying sanctioned oil is rapidly raising a new flag: the Russian tricolor. They hope that by operating under the flag of a country with a strong navy, they will be able to circumvent the US blockade of Venezuelan oil shipments and avoid interception by the coast guard. This does not seem to be working

 - the publication writes.

According to US officials, the US has already seized five oil tankers that were transporting or attempting to transport sanctioned oil. The US military also continues to track other vessels traveling to or from Venezuela in an attempt to circumvent the restrictions of the Donald Trump administration.

One such tanker, the Bella 1, was moving "under a carelessly painted" Russian flag on its hull. Moscow sent ships to escort it as the vessel crossed the Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, the American military monitored its route.

The attempt to get protection from Russia did not work. On Wednesday, the tanker Bella 1, which turned out to be empty and not carrying oil, was seized during a raid by US special operations forces. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Russian crew members would be released by agreement with the US government. The American side stated that the crews of all seized vessels would subsequently be repatriated.

In the last two weeks alone, as the Trump administration's attempts to block Venezuelan crude oil exports intensified, more than 15 tankers involved in the transportation of sanctioned oil changed their flags to Russian ones

 - the publication writes.

According to the publication, in the last three months of 2025, 25 tankers switched to the Russian flag. Of these, 18 did so in December, and 16 vessels were already under US or UK sanctions. At the same time, the legitimacy of changing the flag during a voyage from the point of view of international maritime law remains unclear.

Recall

Tankers with Venezuelan oil and fuel left the country's territorial waters, ignoring the US naval blockade. This happened after President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on all sanctioned tankers in December 2025.

Alla Kiosak

