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Hackers breached 14,000 routers worldwide and turned them into a massive botnet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

KadNap malware creates botnets for cyberattacks through vulnerabilities in router firmware. Hackers gain remote control over networks.

Hackers breached 14,000 routers worldwide and turned them into a massive botnet

More than 14,000 internet routers worldwide have been infected with KadNap malware, which allows attackers to remotely control devices and use them for cyberattacks. BILD writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to cybersecurity experts, the virus spreads through firmware vulnerabilities and works unnoticed by the user, so owners of infected devices often do not suspect a hack.

"After infection, the router becomes part of a so-called botnet - a network of devices that can be used to attack websites, redirect internet traffic, or covertly transmit data. Experts warn that through such access, hackers can try to gain control over other devices in the home network, including computers, storage devices, or printers," the publication writes.

Experts recommend installing the latest security updates and changing default passwords, as outdated software is most often the cause of hacking.

Recall

Amazon warned about a new large-scale threat in which cybercriminals used publicly available generative artificial intelligence tools to massively hack firewalls in 55 countries around the world. In just five weeks, hackers managed to compromise more than 600 firewalls, using AI to automate password cracking and bypass outdated protection systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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