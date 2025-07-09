Donald Trump is planning a multi-year mega-celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will include a "Great American States Fair," "Patriot Games," a "Freedom Plane," and a UFC fight on the White House grounds. The events will take place against a backdrop of low levels of patriotic pride among Americans.
This year, Bitcoin is breaking records, while most altcoins are experiencing a significant decline, having lost over $300 billion in market value. Bitcoin now accounts for 64% of the total market value of crypto assets.
Actress Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez for their $50 million wedding in Venice. Protesters in Venice also condemned the lavish wedding, demanding that Bezos pay more taxes, accusing him of tax evasion and low wages for employees.
Canada has canceled a 3% digital services tax on tech giants, which was due to come into effect on June 30, to resume trade talks with the United States. The move restores dialogue after US President Donald Trump called the levy a “direct attack.”
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot, organizing a lavish three-day ceremony in Venice. The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and members of the Kardashian family.
Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating a lavish $20 million wedding in Venice with nearly 200 celebrity guests. The main ceremony will take place on June 27 on the island of San Giorgio after the official marriage registration, despite protests from local residents.
A part of Venice has been declared a restricted area due to the wedding of American billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Security measures have been strengthened and pedestrian and boat traffic limited ahead of the main celebrations.
Denise Villeneuve, the director of "Dune," will direct the next James Bond film, which will be the first for Amazon MGM Studios. This will be the 26th film in the franchise and a continuation of "007: No Time to Die."
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice for their wedding, despite protests. They had to change the venue due to outrage from local residents.
Iranian Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi stated that the internet in Iran has returned to its "previous state" after the ceasefire. However, the ban on social networks such as X is still in effect, and Iranians use VPNs to access them.
The US federal regulator has contacted Tesla regarding documented traffic violations by its self-driving taxis. The company lags behind competitors by relying solely on cameras, raising questions about the safety of the technology.
The US House of Representatives banned the use of WhatsApp on government devices starting June 30 due to privacy risks and a lack of transparency regarding data protection. Meta, the company that owns the messenger, disagrees with this decision, emphasizing end-to-end encryption of messages and a higher level of security compared to other permitted applications.
The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice sparked protests from local residents and environmental organizations. Citizens are outraged by the city's transformation into a "private ballroom," and environmentalists criticize excessive spending amidst the climate crisis.
On June 23, Amazon launched 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Cape Canaveral. The company plans to launch more than 3,200 such satellites into orbit and begin providing communication services this year.
Europe finds itself critically dependent on American tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which control over two-thirds of the regional cloud computing market. This raises fears that the US administration could leverage its technological advantage, and even, at some point, disconnect Europe from vital cloud services that underpin its digital existence.
Amazon plans to invest A$20 billion in data center infrastructure development in Australia by 2029. The investment will support demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman, will play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa in the sequel to the cult parody. The film is expected to premiere in 2027.
Failures in the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord have been recorded in Ukraine. Problems with access to services are observed all over the world, as with ChatGPT these days.
Meta is launching a project to create superintelligence, attracting top developers and investing billions. The company aims to outpace competitors in the AI race.
Prime Video has declined to renew the ballet drama "Étoile" after its first season, despite a previous order for two seasons. The decision was made due to the cost-effectiveness ratio of the series.
The operational carbon emissions of leading technology companies have increased by an average of 150% from 2020 to 2023. This is due to increased investment in artificial intelligence and data centers.
Future parcels from Amazon may be delivered to customers' doors by humanoid robots. Amazon is actively testing its technological innovations for use in everyday life.
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is considered one of the contenders for the role of James Bond, has become an ambassador for the Omega watch brand, which is traditionally associated with the franchise.