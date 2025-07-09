$41.850.05
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 3599 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 58175 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 47268 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 56870 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 94501 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 55913 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 117259 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56029 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68271 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90646 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 88471 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 35313 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 26926 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 19896 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 3969 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 20645 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 27642 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 36019 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 58176 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 89177 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 119521 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 250707 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 431599 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 261732 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 370931 views
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Trump plans mega-celebration of America's 250th anniversary with global scope: how it will proceed

Donald Trump is planning a multi-year mega-celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will include a "Great American States Fair," "Patriot Games," a "Freedom Plane," and a UFC fight on the White House grounds. The events will take place against a backdrop of low levels of patriotic pride among Americans.

News of the World • July 4, 01:59 PM • 1372 views
Bitcoin soars, altcoins plummet by $300 billion in crypto crash

This year, Bitcoin is breaking records, while most altcoins are experiencing a significant decline, having lost over $300 billion in market value. Bitcoin now accounts for 64% of the total market value of crypto assets.

Technologies • June 30, 07:12 AM • 5413 views
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

Actress Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez for their $50 million wedding in Venice. Protesters in Venice also condemned the lavish wedding, demanding that Bezos pay more taxes, accusing him of tax evasion and low wages for employees.

News of the World • June 30, 06:34 AM • 57850 views
Canada cancelled the tax for tech giants for the resumption of trade talks with Trump

Canada has canceled a 3% digital services tax on tech giants, which was due to come into effect on June 30, to resume trade talks with the United States. The move restores dialogue after US President Donald Trump called the levy a “direct attack.”

News of the World • June 30, 06:17 AM • 2291 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot, organizing a lavish three-day ceremony in Venice. The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and members of the Kardashian family.

News of the World • June 28, 07:59 AM • 60745 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating a lavish $20 million wedding in Venice with nearly 200 celebrity guests. The main ceremony will take place on June 27 on the island of San Giorgio after the official marriage registration, despite protests from local residents.

News of the World • June 27, 01:17 PM • 266948 views
Venice closes off entire area of ​​city for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: ceremony to begin in the evening

A part of Venice has been declared a restricted area due to the wedding of American billionaire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Security measures have been strengthened and pedestrian and boat traffic limited ahead of the main celebrations.

Society • June 26, 12:23 PM • 20907 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film

Denise Villeneuve, the director of "Dune," will direct the next James Bond film, which will be the first for Amazon MGM Studios. This will be the 26th film in the franchise and a continuation of "007: No Time to Die."

Culture • June 26, 07:00 AM • 126696 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice for their wedding, despite protests. They had to change the venue due to outrage from local residents.

News of the World • June 25, 04:39 PM • 99443 views
Internet in Iran returns to its "previous state" - Minister of Communications

Iranian Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi stated that the internet in Iran has returned to its "previous state" after the ceasefire. However, the ban on social networks such as X is still in effect, and Iranians use VPNs to access them.

News of the World • June 25, 12:17 PM • 1765 views
Tesla under US Regulators' Scrutiny: New Robotaxis Violate Traffic Rules

The US federal regulator has contacted Tesla regarding documented traffic violations by its self-driving taxis. The company lags behind competitors by relying solely on cameras, raising questions about the safety of the technology.

Technologies • June 24, 12:54 PM • 2337 views
US House of Representatives bans WhatsApp on official devices: reasons revealed

The US House of Representatives banned the use of WhatsApp on government devices starting June 30 due to privacy risks and a lack of transparency regarding data protection. Meta, the company that owns the messenger, disagrees with this decision, emphasizing end-to-end encryption of messages and a higher level of security compared to other permitted applications.

Society • June 24, 08:01 AM • 3249 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens

The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice sparked protests from local residents and environmental organizations. Citizens are outraged by the city's transformation into a "private ballroom," and environmentalists criticize excessive spending amidst the climate crisis.

Society • June 24, 06:28 AM • 17218 views
Amazon launched a second batch of satellites—Starlink competitors

On June 23, Amazon launched 27 Kuiper internet satellites from Cape Canaveral. The company plans to launch more than 3,200 such satellites into orbit and begin providing communication services this year.

News of the World • June 23, 01:54 PM • 3179 views
Europe's digital world at risk: Trump could turn off internet on continent - Politico

Europe finds itself critically dependent on American tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which control over two-thirds of the regional cloud computing market. This raises fears that the US administration could leverage its technological advantage, and even, at some point, disconnect Europe from vital cloud services that underpin its digital existence.

News of the World • June 23, 10:53 AM • 3954 views
Amazon invests $13 billion in data centers in Australia

Amazon plans to invest A$20 billion in data center infrastructure development in Australia by 2029. The investment will support demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Economy • June 15, 04:55 AM • 4295 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film

Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman, will play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa in the sequel to the cult parody. The film is expected to premiere in 2027.

News of the World • June 13, 08:23 AM • 125177 views
A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

Failures in the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord have been recorded in Ukraine. Problems with access to services are observed all over the world, as with ChatGPT these days.

Technologies • June 12, 06:58 PM • 3931 views
Meta is creating a super AI lab to bypass OpenAI in the race for superintelligence

Meta is launching a project to create superintelligence, attracting top developers and investing billions. The company aims to outpace competitors in the AI race.

Economy • June 12, 05:50 PM • 5182 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Prime Video has declined to renew the ballet drama "Étoile" after its first season, despite a previous order for two seasons. The decision was made due to the cost-effectiveness ratio of the series.

Culture • June 7, 11:27 AM • 119222 views
Tech companies' carbon emissions have soared by 150% due to the development of artificial intelligence

The operational carbon emissions of leading technology companies have increased by an average of 150% from 2020 to 2023. This is due to increased investment in artificial intelligence and data centers.

News of the World • June 6, 09:18 AM • 2835 views
The future is near: Amazon is preparing robots to deliver parcels

Future parcels from Amazon may be delivered to customers' doors by humanoid robots. Amazon is actively testing its technological innovations for use in everyday life.

News of the World • June 5, 01:23 PM • 2782 views
Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is considered one of the contenders for the role of James Bond, has become an ambassador for the Omega watch brand, which is traditionally associated with the franchise.

UNN Lite • May 22, 02:34 PM • 130105 views