Jeff Bezos founded Project Prometheus - a secret AI startup

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, is dedicating time and money to Project Prometheus, a new artificial intelligence company, UNN reports, citing The New York Times.

Details

Jeff Bezos has invested part of the $6.2 million in funding into Project Prometheus, an artificial intelligence startup that is currently partly secretive, but according to available information, is "focused on the heart of the engineering economy."

To be clear, this is the first time Mr. Bezos has officially held an operational role in a company since his departure as Amazon's CEO (i.e., since July 2021). However, it should be noted that Bezos is also deeply involved in Blue Origin, Elon Musk's competitor to SpaceX. Nevertheless, his official position at the space company is founder.

Since leaving Amazon, Mr. Bezos has received as much attention for his personal life as for his business, including an extravagant celebrity wedding in Venice earlier this year. He has also become more closely involved with Blue Origin and has shown a growing interest in the race to create artificial intelligence. - writes the American media.

According to sources cited by The New York Times, the sum of $6.2 million makes Project Prometheus one of the best-funded early-stage startups in the world.

Project Prometheus is focused on technology that aligns with Mr. Bezos's interest in sending people into space.

The company focuses on artificial intelligence that will assist in engineering and manufacturing across a range of industries, including computers, aerospace, and automobiles. It is unclear where Project Prometheus will be based. - writes NYT.

Recall

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin company successfully launched its New Glenn rocket for the first time with two NASA satellites to Mars, landing the first stage on a sea platform for the first time. The Escapade mission, costing less than $100 million, will study the Martian atmosphere.