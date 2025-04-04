$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15511 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28233 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64585 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213511 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122453 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391700 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131619 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131619 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213511 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391700 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254220 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254220 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310584 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2962 views

07:44 PM • 2962 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14027 views

05:58 PM • 14027 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45208 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45208 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Venice

Lauren Sanchez cryptically hinted at a wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.

News of the World • March 24, 04:15 PM • 52868 views

The Mayor of Venice awarded a Ukrainian who saved the life of a man wounded with a knife

Ukrainian soldier Yanis Tereshchenko, while on vacation in Venice, provided first aid to a man with a stab wound. The Mayor of Venice awarded him for his heroic act.

Society • March 13, 12:27 AM • 73446 views

Tax on shadow and rain: The State Tax Service told about unusual taxes in the world

The STS spoke about unique taxes in different countries. Venice levies a tax for the shadow from awnings and canopies, while Poland taxes property owners for rainwater.

Society • February 14, 07:12 PM • 34128 views

Italian Florence announces fight against excessive tourism

Florence authorities are stepping up the fight against excessive tourism due to the growing number of visitors. The city bans key boxes, loudspeakers for tour guides, and “atypical vehicles.

News of the World • November 15, 10:28 PM • 17852 views

Venice to double the number of “paid days” for tourists

Venice authorities are increasing the number of days with paid entrance to the historic center.

News of the World • October 25, 12:22 AM • 20497 views

Prague bans night pub tours for groups of tourists

The Prague authorities have banned organized night tours of pubs for tourist groups from 22:00 to 6:00. The decision was made due to complaints from residents about noise and garbage and security problems in the city center.

News of the World • October 16, 07:29 AM • 12082 views

From August 1, Venice limits tourist groups to 25 people and bans loudspeakers

The city of Venice has limited the size of tourist groups to 25 people and banned the use of loudspeakers by guides. Violators face fines of 25 to 500 euros.

News of the World • July 31, 03:02 PM • 19794 views

Venice earned 28 million euros from tourist tax

Venice has introduced a €5 tourist tax for one-day visitors. During the 29 days of the test project, the city received 2.4 million euros in revenue from more than 485 thousand tourists.

Society • July 19, 11:48 PM • 41651 views

First beach area opened in southern Odesa region

The first beach recreation area was opened in the village of Prymorske, Izmail district, Odesa region, and the town of Vilkovo, known as "Ukrainian Venice," is also open to tourists this summer.

Society • July 11, 06:24 PM • 15757 views

This year may open a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice"

The authorities of the Odessa region are studying the possibility of opening a tourist route "Ukrainian Venice" in the city of Vilkovo, which will allow you to make excursions and health trips to the area known for its nature, fruits and warmer climate than Odessa.

Society • June 7, 11:00 AM • 16689 views

Odessa region prepares for the beach season - Kiper

Odessa region is preparing for the beach season, said RMA chairman Oleg Kiper.

Society • June 7, 08:10 AM • 23416 views

Over the past month, the enemy has carried out over 1600 attacks on peaceful cities with missiles, drones and artillery - Kostin

In the last month alone, the enemy fired over 1,600 missiles, drones and artillery at peaceful cities, killing 171 civilians.

War • May 9, 05:32 PM • 39544 views

Entrance fees brought Venice its first million

Venice earned 975,000 euros ($1. 1 million) from ticket sales in the first 11 days after introducing a 5 euro entrance fee for day-trippers on the busiest days.

UNN Lite • May 7, 08:02 AM • 113486 views

Pope Francis leaves Rome for the first time in more than half a year: visits women's prison and exhibition in Venice

Pope Francis made his first trip outside of Rome in 7 months, visiting Venice for a day, where he raised issues such as the war in Ukraine, called for negotiated peace and encouraged young people to help others.

Politics • April 29, 02:17 AM • 100807 views

March 26: World Vermouth Day, "Make Up Your Own Holiday" Day

Today, March 26, all cocktail lovers can join the World Vermouth Day. The event was founded by the famous bartender and vermouth producer Giancarlo Mancino.

UNN Lite • March 26, 04:03 AM • 31314 views

February 8: Wedding proposal day, International Scotch Whisky Day

Today, on February 8, all lovers who want to unite their fates forever can join the World Marriage Proposal Day. The event originated in India but has become quite popular in many countries around the world.

UNN Lite • February 8, 04:09 AM • 30848 views