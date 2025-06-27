$41.590.08
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Kylie Jenner arrived in Venice with her children for Jeff Bezos' wedding. A photo of her son with a soft toy provoked discussion among fans about a gift from Timothée Chalamet.

Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice

Kylie Jenner arrived in Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her children and immediately became the subject of attention on social media due to a soft toy her son Aire was holding in the photo.

Fans are convinced that it is a gift from her boyfriend, Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, writes DailyMail, reports UNN.

Details

Today, 27-year-old Kylie Jenner was spotted in Venice with her daughter Stormi and son Aire – they arrived for the high-profile wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

After arriving at Marco Polo Airport, the star headed to the event venue with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Cameras captured Kylie holding her children's hands on the pier before boarding a water taxi.

But it was the soft toy in Aire's hands that caused a real wave of internet discussions. Fans recognized the familiar plush monkey and immediately assumed it was either a Baby Milo bag previously carried by Timothée Chalamet, or a symbolic gift from him.

However, not everyone agreed with this version.

Addition

Kylie Jenner is raising two children with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she separated in late 2021. Her romance with Timothée Chalamet began in early 2023, and the couple has been together for over a year.

Their relationship was confirmed by a public appearance at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles.

Recall

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating a luxurious $20 million wedding in Venice with almost 200 star guests.

The main ceremony will take place on June 27 on San Giorgio Island, after the official marriage registration, despite protests from the city residents.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

