Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice

Kylie Jenner arrived in Venice for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her children and immediately became the subject of attention on social media due to a soft toy her son Aire was holding in the photo.

Fans are convinced that it is a gift from her boyfriend, Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, writes DailyMail, reports UNN.

Details

Today, 27-year-old Kylie Jenner was spotted in Venice with her daughter Stormi and son Aire – they arrived for the high-profile wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

After arriving at Marco Polo Airport, the star headed to the event venue with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Cameras captured Kylie holding her children's hands on the pier before boarding a water taxi.

But it was the soft toy in Aire's hands that caused a real wave of internet discussions. Fans recognized the familiar plush monkey and immediately assumed it was either a Baby Milo bag previously carried by Timothée Chalamet, or a symbolic gift from him.

However, not everyone agreed with this version.

Addition

Kylie Jenner is raising two children with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she separated in late 2021. Her romance with Timothée Chalamet began in early 2023, and the couple has been together for over a year.

Their relationship was confirmed by a public appearance at Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles.

Recall

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating a luxurious $20 million wedding in Venice with almost 200 star guests.

The main ceremony will take place on June 27 on San Giorgio Island, after the official marriage registration, despite protests from the city residents.