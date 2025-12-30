$42.220.15
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

New Year on the planet lasts almost a day, starting from the Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean and ending in Samoa. Find out the exact time of the 2026 New Year celebration in different countries of the world according to Kyiv time.

Photo: freepik

New Year's Eve on the planet lasts almost a day. The first to celebrate the New Year are the inhabitants of the Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and the last are the residents of Samoa. UNN has compiled a selection for you on when exactly different countries of the world will enter the new year 2026.

When the planet celebrates New Year (Kyiv time):

  • 12:00 December 31 – Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean – a group of 11 coral islands (the largest is Christmas Island), and also part of the territory of Kiribati in Polynesia;
    • 13:00 December 31 – New Zealand (Chatham Island), Tonga, Phoenix Island (China), Fiji and Antarctica;
      • 14:30-15:00 December 31 – Australia;
        • 17:00 December 31 – Japan, South Korea, North Korea;
          • 18:00 December 31 – China;
            • 19:00 December 31 – Indonesia;
              • 20:00 December 31 – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka;
                • 20:15 December 31 – Nepal;
                  • 20:30 December 31 – India;
                    • 21:00 December 31 – Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan;
                      • 21:30 December 31 – Afghanistan;
                        • 22:00 December 31 – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia;
                          • 23:00 December 31 – Russia, Belarus;
                            • 00:00 January 1 – Ukraine, Moldova, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Romania, Finland;
                              • 01:00 January 1 – Central and Western Europe, part of Africa;
                                • 02:00 January 1 – Great Britain, Portugal;
                                  • 04:00 January 1 – Brazil;
                                    • 05:30 January 1 – eastern Canada (the easternmost island of Newfoundland), Caribbean islands, part of South America;
                                      • 07:00 January 1 – USA (Washington, New York), Canada (Ottawa).

