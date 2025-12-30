When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Kyiv • UNN
Photo: freepik
New Year's Eve on the planet lasts almost a day. The first to celebrate the New Year are the inhabitants of the Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and the last are the residents of Samoa. UNN has compiled a selection for you on when exactly different countries of the world will enter the new year 2026.
When the planet celebrates New Year (Kyiv time):
- 12:00 December 31 – Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean – a group of 11 coral islands (the largest is Christmas Island), and also part of the territory of Kiribati in Polynesia;
- 13:00 December 31 – New Zealand (Chatham Island), Tonga, Phoenix Island (China), Fiji and Antarctica;
- 14:30-15:00 December 31 – Australia;
- 17:00 December 31 – Japan, South Korea, North Korea;
- 18:00 December 31 – China;
- 19:00 December 31 – Indonesia;
- 20:00 December 31 – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka;
- 20:15 December 31 – Nepal;
- 20:30 December 31 – India;
- 21:00 December 31 – Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan;
- 21:30 December 31 – Afghanistan;
- 22:00 December 31 – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia;
- 23:00 December 31 – Russia, Belarus;
- 00:00 January 1 – Ukraine, Moldova, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Romania, Finland;
- 01:00 January 1 – Central and Western Europe, part of Africa;
- 02:00 January 1 – Great Britain, Portugal;
- 04:00 January 1 – Brazil;
- 05:30 January 1 – eastern Canada (the easternmost island of Newfoundland), Caribbean islands, part of South America;
- 07:00 January 1 – USA (Washington, New York), Canada (Ottawa).
