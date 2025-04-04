$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11845 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20661 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59941 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205723 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118301 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212986 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243825 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Cruise ship passengers were shocked by huge waves en route between South America and Antarctica

Passengers of the Ocean Explorer experienced an extreme experience when caught in a storm in the Drake Passage. Giant waves crashed through the windows, but the company responsible for the expedition ‘guaranteed’ safety.

News of the World • April 3, 05:15 PM • 9942 views

Glaciers have lost a record amount of ice in the last three years - UN

The largest three-year loss of glaciers on record was recorded from 2022 to 2024. Since 1975, glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons of ice.

News of the World • March 22, 02:05 PM • 18522 views

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica

Ukrainian scientists have recorded rare sounds of "B"-type killer whales in Antarctica. The audio recording was made accidentally when a group of three animals was hunting seals near the station.

Society • March 17, 01:31 PM • 10610 views

Ukrainian polar explorers arrived at the "Academic Vernadsky" station: the work of the 30th expedition has begun

The vessel "Noosfera" delivered a team to the station, which replaced its predecessors for conducting scientific research. Polar explorers are already preparing to collect meteorological, geophysical and biological data.

Society • March 16, 12:35 PM • 21016 views

The 30th Ukrainian expedition has set off to Antarctica: a record number of women in the team

13 Ukrainian polar explorers, including 4 women, have departed for the "Akademik Vernadsky" station for a year-long expedition. The team will conduct scientific research and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the station's transfer to Ukraine.

Society • March 8, 04:53 PM • 34740 views

Ukrainian polar researchers have shown a unique way of measuring whales from a drone

Scientists at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station demonstrated a method for measuring the size of whales using a drone and a one-meter ruler. Biologists shared a video of the process on Facebook.

Society • March 3, 12:33 AM • 26830 views

Global warming: glacier melting on Earth has accelerated by more than a third over the past 10 years - scientists

Over the past decade, the rate of melting of the world's glaciers has increased by 36%. Every year, 273 billion tons of ice melt, which threatens to raise sea levels and cause problems with fresh water.

News of the World • February 20, 08:22 AM • 20447 views

Scientists have discovered that memories from early childhood are likely to be stored in the brain for life

The study showed that the brain retains memories from the period of childhood amnesia to adulthood, although they are not consciously remembered. The age of the first memories and their details depend on the cultural environment and upbringing.

Health • February 16, 06:38 PM • 119149 views

Scientists' horrifying discovery: a “climate bomb” for the planet discovered in Antarctica

Spanish scientists have found massive methane emissions on the Antarctic seabed up to 700 meters high. The gas, which is 30 times stronger than CO2, can cause underwater landslides and tsunamis.

News of the World • February 16, 04:05 AM • 48392 views

Unique penguin family: three rare chicks are growing up near Vernadsky

A rare case was discovered on Galindez Island - a family of sub-Antarctic penguins with three chicks. Among the 6,000 penguins near the Vernadsky station, this is the only such family.

Society • February 3, 12:45 PM • 117185 views

The polar explorers showed a picturesque mountain with steep slopes, located near "Vernadsky"

The sysadmin of the Ukrainian Antarctic expedition filmed the 635-meter-high Mount Demaria with a drone. The peak is located 8 km from the Vernadsky station and is used for scientific research.

Society • February 2, 10:50 PM • 122567 views

About a thousand penguins have already been born near the Akademik Vernadsky station

About a thousand penguin chicks have appeared on Galindez Island near the Ukrainian Antarctic station. Most sub-Antarctic penguins have two babies, and their total number on the island has reached a record 7,000.

Society • January 12, 06:59 AM • 31409 views

The Noosphere icebreaker arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station for the first time this season: what it brought

The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.

Society • January 4, 05:56 PM • 35699 views

Little inhabitants of Antarctica: Ukrainian polar explorers show newborn penguins

The first newborn penguins appeared at the Akademik Vernadsky station. There are already about a dozen penguin chicks near the geospace research laboratory.

Culture • December 18, 02:07 PM • 106439 views

The world's largest iceberg has set sail again from the shores of Antarctica

The trillion-ton iceberg A23a, which broke off from Antarctica in 1986, has resumed its movement in the Southern Ocean. Scientists are tracking its path and studying the impact on marine ecosystems.

News of the World • December 18, 02:45 AM • 19805 views

First penguin chicks in season appeared near the Akademik Vernadsky station: photos were shown

The first penguin chicks of this season were born near the Ukrainian Antarctic station. The babies will spend a month in the nest under the supervision of their parents before they begin to change their gray fluff to black and white feathers.

Society • December 12, 10:23 AM • 104457 views

Baby boom in Ukrainian polar explorers: Penguins laid almost 1,800 eggs near the station

On the island of Galindez near the Ukrainian Antarctic station, about 1,800 penguin eggs were found in 900 nests. The first chicks will appear by mid-December, and the total number of penguins on the island reaches 4 thousand.

Society • November 27, 12:55 AM • 18818 views

Reveals many secrets: amber was first found in Antarctica, it is 90 million years old and

Scientists have discovered amber for the first time in Antarctica at a depth of almost a kilometer. The discovery proves the existence of tropical forests on the continent 90 million years ago and reveals the secrets of the Earth's ancient climate.

News of the World • November 16, 05:02 AM • 39683 views

Antarctica is getting greener: vegetation area has increased 10 times in 40 years

Satellite data show a sharp increase in vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula. In 2021, the green area reached 12 km², compared to less than 1 km² in 1986.

News of the World • October 5, 01:40 AM • 109085 views

New species of dinosaurs discovered that lived on the Iberian Peninsula in the Cretaceous period

A new species of sauropod that lived 73 million years ago has been found in Spain. The “Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra” was 15 meters long, weighed 10 tons and was 3 meters high at the shoulders.

News of the World • October 2, 01:56 PM • 107025 views

Melting glaciers forced Switzerland and Italy to change the border

The countries are negotiating to change part of the border in the Alps due to melting glaciers. Switzerland has already approved an agreement covering the Rose Plateau region and other areas near the Matterhorn.

News of the World • September 30, 04:05 PM • 16186 views

Ukrainian polar explorers show rare starry sky over Antarctica

Ukrainian scientists at the Akademik Vernadsky station have recorded a rare phenomenon - a clear starry sky over Antarctica. In the Southern Hemisphere, 45 constellations are visible that are not available in the Northern Hemisphere, including the Southern Cross.

Society • August 1, 01:43 AM • 26216 views

Due to the poor harvest of seaweed, their price has increased dramatically

Due to the poor seaweed harvest and growing global demand, prices for Japanese seaweed such as wakame and nori have skyrocketed, negatively affecting households and restaurants in Japan.

Economy • June 8, 07:28 PM • 77511 views

Ukrainian polar explorers expand geography of studying Antarctic organisms

Ukrainian polar explorers have expanded their research on Antarctic terrestrial organisms, using the Noosphere ship and Ukrainian yachts to reach remote islands along the Antarctic Peninsula, collecting samples and data on vascular plant distribution, microclimate, and freshwater crustaceans.

Society • May 26, 03:53 AM • 33037 views

Warming waters in the Antarctic provoked a rise in sea level in the Atlantic

The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.

News of the World • April 20, 01:48 AM • 107891 views

March 23: World Meteorologist Day, Atheist Day

On March 23, meteorologists around the world celebrate their professional holiday, which is dedicated to the creation of the World Meteorological Organization in 1950.

UNN Lite • March 23, 04:19 AM • 47672 views

The UN warns that 2024 could be a record-breaking year

In 2023, global temperatures, greenhouse gas levels, ocean warming, sea level rise, and glacial retreat reached record levels, but 2024 could be even hotter, according to a UN report.

News of the World • March 20, 04:19 PM • 23685 views

Two-meter snow drifts in the Carpathians: rescuers urge to refrain from hiking in the mountains

Rescuers are warning against hiking in the mountains of Ukraine due to snow drifts up to 2 meters high and blizzards on Mount Ivan Pip in the Chornohora range.

Crimes and emergencies • February 5, 09:31 AM • 20820 views