Passengers of the Ocean Explorer experienced an extreme experience when caught in a storm in the Drake Passage. Giant waves crashed through the windows, but the company responsible for the expedition ‘guaranteed’ safety.
The largest three-year loss of glaciers on record was recorded from 2022 to 2024. Since 1975, glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons of ice.
Ukrainian scientists have recorded rare sounds of "B"-type killer whales in Antarctica. The audio recording was made accidentally when a group of three animals was hunting seals near the station.
The vessel "Noosfera" delivered a team to the station, which replaced its predecessors for conducting scientific research. Polar explorers are already preparing to collect meteorological, geophysical and biological data.
13 Ukrainian polar explorers, including 4 women, have departed for the "Akademik Vernadsky" station for a year-long expedition. The team will conduct scientific research and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the station's transfer to Ukraine.
Scientists at the "Akademik Vernadsky" station demonstrated a method for measuring the size of whales using a drone and a one-meter ruler. Biologists shared a video of the process on Facebook.
Over the past decade, the rate of melting of the world's glaciers has increased by 36%. Every year, 273 billion tons of ice melt, which threatens to raise sea levels and cause problems with fresh water.
The study showed that the brain retains memories from the period of childhood amnesia to adulthood, although they are not consciously remembered. The age of the first memories and their details depend on the cultural environment and upbringing.
Spanish scientists have found massive methane emissions on the Antarctic seabed up to 700 meters high. The gas, which is 30 times stronger than CO2, can cause underwater landslides and tsunamis.
A rare case was discovered on Galindez Island - a family of sub-Antarctic penguins with three chicks. Among the 6,000 penguins near the Vernadsky station, this is the only such family.
The sysadmin of the Ukrainian Antarctic expedition filmed the 635-meter-high Mount Demaria with a drone. The peak is located 8 km from the Vernadsky station and is used for scientific research.
About a thousand penguin chicks have appeared on Galindez Island near the Ukrainian Antarctic station. Most sub-Antarctic penguins have two babies, and their total number on the island has reached a record 7,000.
The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.
The first newborn penguins appeared at the Akademik Vernadsky station. There are already about a dozen penguin chicks near the geospace research laboratory.
The trillion-ton iceberg A23a, which broke off from Antarctica in 1986, has resumed its movement in the Southern Ocean. Scientists are tracking its path and studying the impact on marine ecosystems.
The first penguin chicks of this season were born near the Ukrainian Antarctic station. The babies will spend a month in the nest under the supervision of their parents before they begin to change their gray fluff to black and white feathers.
On the island of Galindez near the Ukrainian Antarctic station, about 1,800 penguin eggs were found in 900 nests. The first chicks will appear by mid-December, and the total number of penguins on the island reaches 4 thousand.
Scientists have discovered amber for the first time in Antarctica at a depth of almost a kilometer. The discovery proves the existence of tropical forests on the continent 90 million years ago and reveals the secrets of the Earth's ancient climate.
Satellite data show a sharp increase in vegetation cover on the Antarctic Peninsula. In 2021, the green area reached 12 km², compared to less than 1 km² in 1986.
A new species of sauropod that lived 73 million years ago has been found in Spain. The “Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra” was 15 meters long, weighed 10 tons and was 3 meters high at the shoulders.
The countries are negotiating to change part of the border in the Alps due to melting glaciers. Switzerland has already approved an agreement covering the Rose Plateau region and other areas near the Matterhorn.
Ukrainian scientists at the Akademik Vernadsky station have recorded a rare phenomenon - a clear starry sky over Antarctica. In the Southern Hemisphere, 45 constellations are visible that are not available in the Northern Hemisphere, including the Southern Cross.
Due to the poor seaweed harvest and growing global demand, prices for Japanese seaweed such as wakame and nori have skyrocketed, negatively affecting households and restaurants in Japan.
Ukrainian polar explorers have expanded their research on Antarctic terrestrial organisms, using the Noosphere ship and Ukrainian yachts to reach remote islands along the Antarctic Peninsula, collecting samples and data on vascular plant distribution, microclimate, and freshwater crustaceans.
The abnormally rapid sea level rise in some regions of the Northwest Atlantic is due to rising temperatures in the deep waters flowing into the Atlantic from the Antarctic coast as a result of global warming caused by human activity.
On March 23, meteorologists around the world celebrate their professional holiday, which is dedicated to the creation of the World Meteorological Organization in 1950.
In 2023, global temperatures, greenhouse gas levels, ocean warming, sea level rise, and glacial retreat reached record levels, but 2024 could be even hotter, according to a UN report.
Rescuers are warning against hiking in the mountains of Ukraine due to snow drifts up to 2 meters high and blizzards on Mount Ivan Pip in the Chornohora range.