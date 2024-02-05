Two-meter snow drifts in the Carpathians: rescuers urge to refrain from hiking in the mountains

The State Emergency Service in Ukraine advises Ukrainians to refrain from hiking in the near future. This is reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.



Rescuers say that snow drifts almost 2 meters high are currently piled up on Mount Ivana Pip.

Snowdrifts two meters high and a blizzard. This is the weather on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky at the moment. There is also a strong wind and snow that continues to "sweep" everything around - the post says.

Rescuers also urged tourists to refrain from hiking in the mountains in such weather.



