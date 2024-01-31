Wet snow and light frost: what the weather will be like in Ukraine in the first days of February

In the first days of February, wet snow and light frost are expected in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to weather forecasters, no precipitation is expected on January 31, with fog in some places in the south of the country at night and in the morning, and icy conditions on the roads in most western and northeastern regions; temperatures at night will be 1-6° Celsius, during the day 1-6° Celsius, and in the Carpathians 7-12° Celsius at night and about 0° during the day.

"On February 1, there will be no precipitation, only in the western, some northern regions there will be light sleet in the afternoon; on February 2, in Ukraine, there will be light sleet in some places, with rain in the south; temperatures at night will be from 2° C to 3° C, and during the day from 1° C to 6° C," the statement said.

The wind will be southwest with a shift to northwest, 3-12 m/s, the Ukrainian Weather Center added.

