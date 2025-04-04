$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14559 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26030 views

06:32 PM • 26030 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive

April 4, 01:24 PM • 63312 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63312 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211519 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121319 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121319 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390105 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309428 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309428 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213513 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244094 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129981 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390105 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253445 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309428 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2166 views

07:44 PM • 2166 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12833 views

05:58 PM • 12833 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43924 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71772 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71772 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56905 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56905 views
News by theme

In Georgia, the law against "foreign agents", an analogue of which operates in the USA, has been finally approved

The Georgian Parliament has approved the law on "foreign agents", despite public disapproval. The law regulates the registration and financing of agents of foreign influence, similar to FARA in the United States.

News of the World • April 1, 12:11 PM • 9288 views

European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia and recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate

The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.

News of the World • February 13, 03:21 PM • 55887 views

Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions

The Georgian parliament deprived 49 MPs from three opposition coalitions of their mandates on their applications.

News of the World • February 5, 11:56 AM • 22414 views

EU flag disappeared from Georgia's presidential palace after change of power

The flag of the European Union was removed from the ceremonial hall of the Georgian president's residence. The new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, left only the national flag and the presidential standard.

News of the World • January 30, 07:43 PM • 31456 views

EU approves suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passports - media

EU foreign ministers decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but it was passed by a qualified majority.

News of the World • January 27, 12:08 PM • 23520 views

Georgia celebrated the New Year with a massive pro-European rally

Tens of thousands of pro-European demonstrators celebrated the New Year outside Georgia's parliament, continuing their protests against the government. President Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters, refusing to hand over power to a successor.

News of the World • January 1, 07:22 AM • 25912 views

Georgia's new president signs controversial laws on inauguration day

Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as the new president of Georgia and signed a number of controversial laws. The previous president, Salome Zurabishvili, and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of his election and the laws he signed.

News of the World • December 30, 12:40 PM • 22170 views

Opposition protests against presidential inauguration in Georgia, some detained

The inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as President of Georgia took place in Tbilisi, accompanied by protests.

News of the World • December 29, 05:23 PM • 26727 views

Police detain activists near Georgian parliament

In the center of Tbilisi, police clashed with participants of an anti-government rally against the legitimacy of President Kavelashvili. One demonstrator was injured during the clashes, and the number of detainees is unknown.

News of the World • December 29, 11:52 AM • 24879 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili leaves the palace before the inauguration of her successor

Salome Zurabishvili announced her voluntary withdrawal from the Orbeliani Presidential Palace in Tbilisi. She called the upcoming inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a “travesty” and declared her unwavering commitment to the country.

News of the World • December 29, 08:19 AM • 23698 views

The US is preparing an act recognizing Zurabishvili as the only legitimate president of Georgia

Congressman Joe Wilson has announced the introduction of a US non-recognition act against the new regime in Georgia. The document will recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the only legitimate leader until fair elections are held.

Politics • December 29, 01:54 AM • 61568 views

Zurabishvili says she will stay at the Presidential residence

Salome Zurabishvili says she is staying in the Orbeliani presidential palace in Tbilisi ahead of the new president's inauguration. She does not recognize the results of the December 14 presidential election, which was won by Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Politics • December 28, 08:45 PM • 37185 views

Georgian President Zurabishvili receives invitation to Trump's inauguration

Republican Joe Wilson invited Salome Zurabishvili to Trump's inauguration in 2025. Zurabishvili refuses to step down as president until new parliamentary elections are called in Georgia.

News of the World • December 27, 07:15 PM • 24667 views

The inauguration of Georgia's new president, who is not recognized by the opposition, will be held without foreign guests and ambassadors

Mikheil Kavelashvili will be sworn in on December 29 in the parliament without the participation of foreign representatives. The ceremony will last 40 minutes with a limited number of guests due to the “restrictions” of the session hall.

News of the World • December 26, 03:49 PM • 21128 views

In Tbilisi, women marched in protest. One of the participants was attacked by a supporter of the “Georgian Dream”

Women's protest marches “For Georgia” were held in Tbilisi and three other cities in Georgia. During the march in Tbilisi, an unknown person attacked a participant, and President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters.

News of the World • December 25, 06:35 PM • 23545 views

The crisis in Georgia is deepening: Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare new elections

Salome Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare for new parliamentary elections. The President warned the Georgian Dream that if no agreement is reached by December 29, the regime will collapse.

News of the World • December 24, 07:11 PM • 24014 views

“Georgians have the right to move towards a united Europe": Duda assures Zurabishvili of support

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.

News of the World • December 24, 02:45 AM • 20194 views

Zurabishvili responds to the threat of arrest by the head of the Georgian government

Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.

News of the World • December 22, 08:22 PM • 29016 views

The Prime Minister of Georgia threatens the President with imprisonment and rejects the possibility of new elections

Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.

News of the World • December 22, 01:18 PM • 26860 views

“Chain of Unity": Georgians are preparing a large-scale protest against the new president

On December 28, Georgia will hold an hour-long protest called the Chain of Unity against the inauguration of the new president. The protesters will form a human chain on the streets of seven locations in Tbilisi and other cities.

News of the World • December 22, 11:24 AM • 23026 views

Georgian people demand new elections and European future - Zurabishvili

Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the European Parliament to put pressure on the Georgian government to hold new elections. She claimed repression of peaceful protesters and stolen voting results.

Society • December 18, 04:13 PM • 23876 views

President of Georgia discusses developments in the country with the new head of the European Council

During a conversation with the President of the European Council, Salome Zurabishvili said that only new elections can resolve the crisis in Georgia. She also does not recognize the legitimacy of the election of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

News of the World • December 16, 07:23 AM • 14954 views

Today, more than 10 protest marches have been announced in Tbilisi: everyone from football fans to veterinarians will march

More than 10 marches are planned in the Georgian capital for the 18th day of protests against the suspension of EU accession negotiations. Participants include Real Madrid and Barcelona fans, What? Where? When? players, veterinarians, and IT professionals.

News of the World • December 15, 10:24 AM • 23373 views

Main Christmas tree lighting ceremony canceled in Tbilisi

The New Year's tree lighting ceremony near the Tbilisi parliament was postponed due to an opposition protest. The President offered to move the event to her residence, but the mayor criticized the idea.

News of the World • December 14, 10:36 PM • 20368 views

Nobody chose anyone: Georgian President Zurabishvili reacts to the election of a new leader of the country

The current President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, called the election of the new President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, illegitimate.

News of the World • December 14, 01:47 PM • 22615 views

Former footballer Kavelashvili elected new president of Georgia by Georgian parliament

Mikheil Kavelashvili is elected president of Georgia with 224 votes. The current president and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of these elections, which took place amid a political crisis.

News of the World • December 14, 10:51 AM • 22749 views

Tbilisi protests against presidential candidate without higher education

Protesters against the only presidential candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, gathered near the Georgian parliament. The demonstrators came with diplomas, emphasizing the candidate's lack of higher education.

News of the World • December 14, 06:38 AM • 22657 views

Protests in Tbilisi ahead of single-candidate presidential election

Protesters gathered near the Georgian parliament ahead of the presidential election with a single candidate from the ruling party. The protests erupted after the announcement of the termination of negotiations with the EU, and the current president refuses to leave office.

News of the World • December 14, 04:36 AM • 21735 views

Georgia elects new president amid political crisis and protests

Georgia is holding presidential elections, where the favorite is the candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mikheil Kavelashvili. The incumbent president, Salome Zurabishvili, refuses to leave office, which exacerbates the political crisis in the country.

News of the World • December 14, 02:02 AM • 19819 views

Georgian President accuses Tbilisi mayor of provocation over plans to light Christmas tree amid protests

Salome Zurabishvili criticized the Tbilisi mayor's plans to light the Christmas tree during protests near the parliament. The President proposed to postpone the celebration to December 17 and change the location.

News of the World • December 13, 06:20 PM • 18901 views