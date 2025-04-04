The Georgian Parliament has approved the law on "foreign agents", despite public disapproval. The law regulates the registration and financing of agents of foreign influence, similar to FARA in the United States.
The European Parliament adopts a resolution on Georgia, recognizing Salome Zurabishvili as the legitimate president. MEPs call for sanctions against the ruling party and new parliamentary elections.
The Georgian parliament deprived 49 MPs from three opposition coalitions of their mandates on their applications.
The flag of the European Union was removed from the ceremonial hall of the Georgian president's residence. The new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, left only the national flag and the presidential standard.
EU foreign ministers decided to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports. Slovakia and Hungary opposed the decision, but it was passed by a qualified majority.
Tens of thousands of pro-European demonstrators celebrated the New Year outside Georgia's parliament, continuing their protests against the government. President Salome Zurabishvili joined the protesters, refusing to hand over power to a successor.
Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as the new president of Georgia and signed a number of controversial laws. The previous president, Salome Zurabishvili, and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of his election and the laws he signed.
The inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as President of Georgia took place in Tbilisi, accompanied by protests.
In the center of Tbilisi, police clashed with participants of an anti-government rally against the legitimacy of President Kavelashvili. One demonstrator was injured during the clashes, and the number of detainees is unknown.
Salome Zurabishvili announced her voluntary withdrawal from the Orbeliani Presidential Palace in Tbilisi. She called the upcoming inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a “travesty” and declared her unwavering commitment to the country.
Congressman Joe Wilson has announced the introduction of a US non-recognition act against the new regime in Georgia. The document will recognize Salome Zurabishvili as the only legitimate leader until fair elections are held.
Salome Zurabishvili says she is staying in the Orbeliani presidential palace in Tbilisi ahead of the new president's inauguration. She does not recognize the results of the December 14 presidential election, which was won by Mikheil Kavelashvili.
Republican Joe Wilson invited Salome Zurabishvili to Trump's inauguration in 2025. Zurabishvili refuses to step down as president until new parliamentary elections are called in Georgia.
Mikheil Kavelashvili will be sworn in on December 29 in the parliament without the participation of foreign representatives. The ceremony will last 40 minutes with a limited number of guests due to the “restrictions” of the session hall.
Women's protest marches “For Georgia” were held in Tbilisi and three other cities in Georgia. During the march in Tbilisi, an unknown person attacked a participant, and President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters.
Salome Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare for new parliamentary elections. The President warned the Georgian Dream that if no agreement is reached by December 29, the regime will collapse.
Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and her European aspirations. He supported holding new parliamentary elections in Georgia in accordance with OSCE recommendations.
Salome Zurabishvili said “We are not afraid” in response to the threats of imprisonment from Prime Minister Kobakhidze. The President supported the protesters in Tbilisi and insisted that new parliamentary elections be called.
Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.
On December 28, Georgia will hold an hour-long protest called the Chain of Unity against the inauguration of the new president. The protesters will form a human chain on the streets of seven locations in Tbilisi and other cities.
Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the European Parliament to put pressure on the Georgian government to hold new elections. She claimed repression of peaceful protesters and stolen voting results.
During a conversation with the President of the European Council, Salome Zurabishvili said that only new elections can resolve the crisis in Georgia. She also does not recognize the legitimacy of the election of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili.
More than 10 marches are planned in the Georgian capital for the 18th day of protests against the suspension of EU accession negotiations. Participants include Real Madrid and Barcelona fans, What? Where? When? players, veterinarians, and IT professionals.
The New Year's tree lighting ceremony near the Tbilisi parliament was postponed due to an opposition protest. The President offered to move the event to her residence, but the mayor criticized the idea.
The current President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, called the election of the new President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, illegitimate.
Mikheil Kavelashvili is elected president of Georgia with 224 votes. The current president and the opposition do not recognize the legitimacy of these elections, which took place amid a political crisis.
Protesters against the only presidential candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, gathered near the Georgian parliament. The demonstrators came with diplomas, emphasizing the candidate's lack of higher education.
Protesters gathered near the Georgian parliament ahead of the presidential election with a single candidate from the ruling party. The protests erupted after the announcement of the termination of negotiations with the EU, and the current president refuses to leave office.
Georgia is holding presidential elections, where the favorite is the candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mikheil Kavelashvili. The incumbent president, Salome Zurabishvili, refuses to leave office, which exacerbates the political crisis in the country.
Salome Zurabishvili criticized the Tbilisi mayor's plans to light the Christmas tree during protests near the parliament. The President proposed to postpone the celebration to December 17 and change the location.