Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that the concern about the fabricated attack on Putin's palace is particularly surprising against the background of the absence of reactions from the respective countries to regular and real Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine.

Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residence

Attempts to play along with Russian propaganda, based on short-term interests in relations with Russia now, contradict centuries of history and traditions of Central Asian countries in the struggle for their independence and self-determination. This is how Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy reacted to the reactions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan to the fake "attack on Putin's residence," UNN reports.

We noted with surprise the official reactions of the Uzbek, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, and Tajik sides to Russia's fabricated "attack on Putin's residence," which has no empirical evidence and was officially denied by the Ukrainian side. We believe that reactions to Russian fakes are unworthy of the mentioned Central Asian states, with which Ukraine seeks to develop friendly and pragmatic relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit. Such reactions also contradict these states' declared position of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which the aggressor state violates.

- the comment says.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that the concern about the fabricated attack on Putin's palace is particularly surprising against the background of the absence of reactions from the respective countries to regular and real Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine. In addition, the countries that have now declared "encroachment on state facilities" made no statements on September 7, 2025, when a Russian missile hit the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

We believe that attempts to play along with Russian propaganda, based on these countries' short-term interests in relations with Russia now, contradict centuries of history and traditions of Central Asian countries in the struggle for their independence and self-determination.

- Tikhiy summarized.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing attacks on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on the Russian leader's residence.

Antonina Tumanova

