Publications
Exclusives
Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is convening a special meeting of the College of Commissioners on security on March 2 due to the situation in Iran. She emphasized the importance of avoiding further escalation due to Iran's attacks.

Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is convening a special meeting of the College of Commissioners on security issues on Monday, March 2, with the participation of European Commissioners, due to the situation with Iran. She announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"Given the situation in Iran, I am convening a special College on security issues on Monday," the post reads.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that it is crucial for regional security and stability that there is no further escalation "due to Iran's unjustified attacks on partners in the region."

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential palace and intelligence headquarters.

Olga Rozgon

