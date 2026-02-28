$43.210.00
Iran promises a "devastating" response to Israeli attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Iran is preparing for retaliatory actions after Israeli strikes on the country, an Iranian official states. The response will be "devastating" after Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Iran promises a "devastating" response to Israeli attacks

Iran is preparing for retaliatory actions after Israel launched strikes on the country. An Iranian official told Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the official stated, "Iran is preparing for retaliatory actions" after Israel launched strikes on the country on Saturday.

According to him, "the response will be devastating."

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential parade ground and intelligence headquarters.

Recall

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

