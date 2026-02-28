$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 15226 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 21936 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 31875 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 33828 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37831 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 52161 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45690 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39321 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33480 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Orban uses energy dispute with Ukraine as a PR tool ahead of parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban escalated the conflict with Ukraine ahead of the elections to boost his ratings. He called the suspension of oil transit an attack on the country.

Orban uses energy dispute with Ukraine as a PR tool ahead of parliamentary elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has placed the conflict with Kyiv at the center of his election campaign, attempting to halt a decline in ratings due to accusations against Ukraine. Amidst the approaching April 12 elections, where his Fidesz party significantly lags behind the opposition, the politician resorted to harsh rhetoric, calling the suspension of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline an attack on the country. This is reported by WSJ, writes UNN.

Details

Orbán openly uses the threat of an energy crisis to mobilize voters, threatening to block 90 billion euros in EU aid for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.

Politicization of technical pipeline problems for ratings

Despite the fact that oil supply disruptions are caused by a Russian drone hitting the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, the Hungarian prime minister ignores the technical side of the issue, turning it into a political show.

Ukraine assesses damage to Druzhba oil pipeline - Bloomberg learned what is known about repairs27.02.26, 19:30 • 3146 views

He accused Ukraine of delaying repairs for political reasons and stated that Kyiv was allegedly trying to drag Hungary into the war. Analysts view the convening of the Defense Council and the deployment of troops around power plants as an element of Orbán's political toolkit, aimed at instilling fear and portraying himself as the sole defender of the nation.

Opposition accuses prime minister of inciting panic as an election stunt

Orbán's main opponent, Tisza party leader Péter Magyar, directly called the head of government's actions a "pre-planned election stunt" to manipulate public opinion.

Orban asks EU to intervene and inspect the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline26.02.26, 14:13 • 4210 views

The opposition emphasizes that instead of solving economic problems and fighting corruption, which has led to a decrease in investment in the country, the prime minister is creating an artificial image of an external enemy.

Currently, Orbán's party is trailing Magyar's force by 20 percentage points, forcing the current head of government to radicalize his anti-Ukrainian stance as much as possible to retain power.

Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to Kyiv25.02.26, 23:05 • 12236 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine