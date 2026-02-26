$43.240.02
Orban asks EU to intervene and inspect the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

The Hungarian prime minister called for the creation of a special "mission" to include representatives not only from Hungary but also from Slovakia, as these countries depend on Russian energy carriers.

Orban asks EU to intervene and inspect the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on the European Union to establish a special "fact-finding mission" to verify the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline amid escalating tensions with Ukraine and the blocking of key EU decisions. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

In a letter to European Council President António Costa, Orbán stated that such an initiative should "contribute to a timely resolution of the situation," which, he said, has led to delays in payments under the EU's €90 billion loan program for Ukraine and the postponement of the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

The Hungarian Prime Minister proposed including experts from Hungary and Slovakia in the mission – countries that also depend on oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline and have experienced the consequences of transit disruptions.

Orbán assured that Budapest is ready to accept the results of such an inspection, regardless of what they may be.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the letter, Orbán accuses Ukraine of blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline and demands its immediate restoration.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

