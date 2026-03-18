New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly

On March 19, at 03:23 Kyiv time, a New Moon will occur in the sign of Pisces. This marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle, traditionally associated with planning, internal rethinking, and the completion of previous stages. What this means and what should not be done on this day will be told by UNN.

New Moon in Pisces: a period of summing up and internal changes

The New Moon is a phase when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun, so it is not visible in the sky. This period is called a time of energetic silence, when it is worth slowing down, resting, and focusing on oneself. This time, the New Moon occurs in the sign of Pisces, which is the last in the zodiacal circle.

This is a special new moon, as it occurs in the last sign of the zodiacal circle. Such a moment symbolizes the completion of the old cycle, purification, and summing up the past year - says astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

According to her, the energy of the sign of Pisces is associated with internal rethinking, spiritual conclusions, and the completion of old stories.

Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins

What is recommended to do during the New Moon

During this period, it is worth focusing on planning, restoring resources, and working with your own thoughts and goals:

1. This day is well suited for setting new goals, launching ideas, or updating your thinking. It is recommended to write down your wishes for the coming weeks.

2. Trust your intuition. At this time, it can be especially acute, so it is worth listening to your inner feelings.

3. Let go of the past - old grievances, negative attitudes, or insecurity, that is, everything that somehow burdens you.

4. Take time for yourself. It is worth resting, doing calm things, for example, spending time in nature or reading.

5. Focus on dreams. It is important to keep your goals in focus, but not to share them with others on this day.

What not to do on this day

During the New Moon, you should also avoid certain actions so as not to worsen your emotional state:

1. Do not rush into important decisions - it is better to think everything through carefully first.

2. Do not dwell on mistakes, because excessive return to the past can hinder moving forward.

3. Avoid negativity and gossip. This can affect your mood and overall well-being.