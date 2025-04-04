Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The US special envoy stated that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO in the event of a peace agreement. Zelenskyy previously said that the US does not support accession.
U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that sides are negotiating a partial ceasefire, including energy infrastructure, which could be implemented within a week.
Steve Witkoff stated that Putin commissioned a portrait of Trump from a Russian artist and передав його через Віткоффа. He also said that Putin prayed for Trump when he was shot.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that elections in Ukraine will take place. He also emphasized that now is the best time to conclude an agreement that Donald Trump could implement.
The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called Carlson's statements about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican drug cartels a lie. According to Tykhyi, every piece of military equipment is tracked and controlled.
American journalist Tucker Carlson repeated the previously refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels.
A defamation lawsuit between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is about to begin in a US federal court. The parties will argue about the disclosure of documents and the possibility of interrogating Lively by Baldoni's lawyer.
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that a peacekeeping mission is possible only after peace is achieved. According to her, Russia does not demonstrate a desire for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian Foreign Minister voiced demands to end the war, including a NATO ban in Ukraine. Lavrov also commented on the possible Trump presidency and relations with the United States.
American TV presenter Tucker Carlson arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. The journalist planned to discuss the possibility of a nuclear conflict and Russia's relations with China and the West.
Trump's advisers gathered in Florida to plan the transition and select candidates for top positions. Potential candidates include Marco Rubio, Rick Grenell, Tom Cotton and other influential Republicans.
Serhiy Nikiforov, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, denied Tucker Carlson's statement that he had secured an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that the President has a different schedule and Carlson is not on it.
Tucker Carlson claims to have secured an interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky after two years of attempts.
The investigation revealed an extensive network of Russian agents posing as clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and working to destabilize Ukraine by spreading disinformation, blocking legislation against the Moscow Church, and undermining international aid to Ukraine in support of Russia's war.
Now, russian students will study learning materials based on the interview between putin and Tucker Carlson, engaging in contextual learning and debate around the topics discussed.
The British minister believes that the United Kingdom should work with NATO and its allies to win in Ukraine and "eventually" oust the Russian leader from the Kremlin. However, judging by the response of the Prime Minister's spokesperson Rishi Sunak, the official went a little further than the official UK policy.
Russian schools will teach critical thinking on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson.
Senator Tom Tillis criticized Tucker Carlson for praising low food prices in Russia in a video, saying Carlson was a "useful idiot" for spreading Kremlin propaganda.
russian media spread fake news that the EU will start partial deportation of Ukrainians on February 15.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov criticized Putin's interview with an American journalist, saying that the Russian president is a war criminal who should testify to the investigator, not give interviews.
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski was not surprised by putin's accusation that Poland started World War II in a recent interview.
The FCC has banned automated calls containing artificially generated voices to combat fraudulent calls using advanced artificial intelligence technologies.
A representative of the GUR called Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation to spread propaganda and false narratives among Western audiences.
The EU spokeswoman criticized putin's "Western" interview, saying that he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson's two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin was criticized by the Ukrainian Center for spreading propaganda and disinformation instead of objective journalism.
Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's connection to the Trump Republican Party and could boost Donald Trump's chances of re-election by convincing Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine.
Tucker Carlson met with Edward Snowden and Tara Reid during a trip to Moscow, where he also interviewed Vladimir Putin.