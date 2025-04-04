Tucker Carlson

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14631 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26214 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63425 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211700 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121427 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213525 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130110 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390243 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253510 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309524 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2220 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12930 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44032 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71794 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56922 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Tucker Carlson

News by theme

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61146 views

Trump considers the occupied territories to be the central issue in the war

The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 08:38 AM • 30846 views

Trump's special envoy saw a link between a peace agreement and the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership

The US special envoy stated that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO in the event of a peace agreement. Zelenskyy previously said that the US does not support accession.

War • March 22, 08:19 AM • 24050 views

Trump does not rule out that a ceasefire on energy could be within a week

U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that sides are negotiating a partial ceasefire, including energy infrastructure, which could be implemented within a week.

War • March 22, 07:51 AM • 23487 views

Steve Witkoff: "I don't consider Putin a bad person"

Steve Witkoff stated that Putin commissioned a portrait of Trump from a Russian artist and передав його через Віткоффа. He also said that Putin prayed for Trump when he was shot.

Politics • March 22, 06:32 AM • 30893 views

"Elections in Ukraine will be held. They agreed to it" - US Special Envoy

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that elections in Ukraine will take place. He also emphasized that now is the best time to conclude an agreement that Donald Trump could implement.

War • March 22, 05:56 AM • 25184 views

Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

War • February 15, 07:55 AM • 46261 views

It's a lie: the Foreign Ministry denied Tucker Carlson's statements about Ukraine's arms sales to drug cartels

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called Carlson's statements about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican drug cartels a lie. According to Tykhyi, every piece of military equipment is tracked and controlled.

Politics • February 11, 06:58 PM • 24028 views

Tucker Carlson again spreads a refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels

American journalist Tucker Carlson repeated the previously refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels.

News of the World • February 10, 09:17 PM • 29311 views

The $400 million court battle: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawyers will face off at the first hearing

A defamation lawsuit between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is about to begin in a US federal court. The parties will argue about the disclosure of documents and the possibility of interrogating Lively by Baldoni's lawyer.

News of the World • February 3, 03:35 PM • 114995 views

Head of EU diplomacy responds to the idea of peacekeepers in Ukraine

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that a peacekeeping mission is possible only after peace is achieved. According to her, Russia does not demonstrate a desire for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

War • December 16, 09:34 AM • 22276 views

Lavrov in an interview with Carlson put forward some of the conditions for ending the war against Ukraine

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian Foreign Minister voiced demands to end the war, including a NATO ban in Ukraine. Lavrov also commented on the possible Trump presidency and relations with the United States.

War • December 6, 03:27 AM • 104518 views

Tucker Carlson is back in Moscow, but for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: what does he want to know?

American TV presenter Tucker Carlson arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. The journalist planned to discuss the possibility of a nuclear conflict and Russia's relations with China and the West.

Politics • December 4, 07:28 AM • 17367 views

Trump has started selecting candidates for key positions in the future administration: the names have become known

Trump's advisers gathered in Florida to plan the transition and select candidates for top positions. Potential candidates include Marco Rubio, Rick Grenell, Tom Cotton and other influential Republicans.

News of the World • November 7, 04:13 PM • 16043 views

"Tucker Carlson should check his sources in the FSB more carefully": OP responds to the "announcement" of an interview with Zelensky

Serhiy Nikiforov, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, denied Tucker Carlson's statement that he had secured an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that the President has a different schedule and Carlson is not on it.

War • July 4, 08:59 AM • 30501 views

Tucker Carlson says he has secured a long-awaited interview with Zelenskyy

Tucker Carlson claims to have secured an interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky after two years of attempts.

War • July 4, 05:40 AM • 35421 views

"Agents in cassocks": how clergymen of the UOC (MP) worked for the Russian Federal Security Service - Bigus.info

The investigation revealed an extensive network of Russian agents posing as clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and working to destabilize Ukraine by spreading disinformation, blocking legislation against the Moscow Church, and undermining international aid to Ukraine in support of Russia's war.

War • April 18, 09:01 PM • 26141 views

russian schools to use putin and Carlson's interview as basis for new curriculum

Now, russian students will study learning materials based on the interview between putin and Tucker Carlson, engaging in contextual learning and debate around the topics discussed.

News of the World • February 24, 05:31 AM • 34995 views

British minister calls for Putin's ouster, but UK government says it's "a matter for the Russian people"

The British minister believes that the United Kingdom should work with NATO and its allies to win in Ukraine and "eventually" oust the Russian leader from the Kremlin. However, judging by the response of the Prime Minister's spokesperson Rishi Sunak, the official went a little further than the official UK policy.

Politics • February 23, 05:02 PM • 28366 views

Russian schoolchildren will be taught "critical thinking" on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson

Russian schools will teach critical thinking on the example of Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson.

News of the World • February 23, 01:16 PM • 23998 views

"Useful idiot": Tucker Carlson criticized in the US for video in Russian grocery store

Senator Tom Tillis criticized Tucker Carlson for praising low food prices in Russia in a video, saying Carlson was a "useful idiot" for spreading Kremlin propaganda.

News of the World • February 16, 11:52 AM • 28257 views

russian media spread fakes about "partial deportation of Ukrainians from the EU"

russian media spread fake news that the EU will start partial deportation of Ukrainians on February 15.

War • February 13, 02:17 AM • 39533 views

Danilov criticizes Putin's interview: "war criminal" should have been interviewed, not testified to

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov criticized Putin's interview with an American journalist, saying that the Russian president is a war criminal who should testify to the investigator, not give interviews.

War • February 9, 08:34 PM • 32086 views

We're used to paranoid excuses: Poland reacts to putin's accusation that Poles were guilty of starting World War II

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski was not surprised by putin's accusation that Poland started World War II in a recent interview.

News of the World • February 9, 06:10 PM • 32746 views

The United States has decided to ban automatic calls with a voice generated by artificial intelligence

The FCC has banned automated calls containing artificially generated voices to combat fraudulent calls using advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

News of the World • February 9, 05:35 PM • 26743 views

Russia's special operation: the GUR reacts to Putin's interview with Carlson

A representative of the GUR called Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation to spread propaganda and false narratives among Western audiences.

War • February 9, 05:11 PM • 27911 views

European Commission's reaction to putin's interview with Tucker Krlson: He just repeated his lies and manipulations

The EU spokeswoman criticized putin's "Western" interview, saying that he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.

News of the World • February 9, 04:09 PM • 27628 views

Center for Strategic Communications: Carlson's interview with Putin is a marathon of delusions and fakes

Tucker Carlson's two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin was criticized by the Ukrainian Center for spreading propaganda and disinformation instead of objective journalism.

War • February 9, 09:58 AM • 84095 views

WP: Putin's interview may convince Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine

Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson demonstrates the Kremlin's connection to the Trump Republican Party and could boost Donald Trump's chances of re-election by convincing Republicans to continue blocking US military aid to Ukraine.

War • February 9, 02:05 AM • 65091 views

Tucker Carlson meets with Edward Snowden in Moscow

Tucker Carlson met with Edward Snowden and Tara Reid during a trip to Moscow, where he also interviewed Vladimir Putin.

Politics • February 9, 12:24 AM • 125075 views