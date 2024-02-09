Russia's special operation: the GUR reacts to Putin's interview with Carlson

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100183 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125936 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128060 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169662 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177565 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242512 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104997 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 98259 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 73242 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 69710 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 81994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 125936 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102865 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119899 views
Russia's special operation: the GUR reacts to Putin's interview with Carlson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27867 views

A representative of the GUR called Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation to spread propaganda and false narratives among Western audiences.

A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation, UNN reports.

"This could not but be a special operation. Of course, this is a measure of influence, of course, this is an information and psychological special operation. Yes, a Russian special operation, because the target audience of this interview is the free world, the Western world. Those false narratives and propaganda were supposed to convince the free democratic world of something," Yusov said during the telethon.

The GUR representative called the Russian dictator a "geopolitical fanatic.

"...gives false information about international law, history, decides which nations should exist or not, tells absurd realities about the Austrian General Staff," Yusov added.

However, in Yusov's opinion, the Russian Federation has used this ISDS "so-so".

"...the fact that Russian special services spend enormous amounts of money to influence the Western audience shows that this audience is important to them. They understand that the ability to influence the democratic world is critically important to them," he summarized.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler09.02.24, 17:34 • 24742 views

Add

EU spokeswoman criticized Putin's "Western" interview, saying he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
tucker-carlsonTucker Carlson
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

