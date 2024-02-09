A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov, called Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson a Russian special operation, UNN reports.

"This could not but be a special operation. Of course, this is a measure of influence, of course, this is an information and psychological special operation. Yes, a Russian special operation, because the target audience of this interview is the free world, the Western world. Those false narratives and propaganda were supposed to convince the free democratic world of something," Yusov said during the telethon.

The GUR representative called the Russian dictator a "geopolitical fanatic.

"...gives false information about international law, history, decides which nations should exist or not, tells absurd realities about the Austrian General Staff," Yusov added.

However, in Yusov's opinion, the Russian Federation has used this ISDS "so-so".

"...the fact that Russian special services spend enormous amounts of money to influence the Western audience shows that this audience is important to them. They understand that the ability to influence the democratic world is critically important to them," he summarized.

putin was sued for "rehabilitating Nazism" after an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he tried to exonerate Hitler

EU spokeswoman criticized Putin's "Western" interview, saying he repeated old lies and demonstrated even more hostility to the West without offering real steps toward peace in Ukraine.