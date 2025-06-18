Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine. This was reported by the Canadian broadcaster CBC News with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that sources in the Ukrainian delegation told CBC News that Zelenskyy is cutting short his visit to Canada.

The source said Zelenskyy would return to Kyiv after the talks in Kananaskis. He canceled a planned press conference in Calgary - CBS News said in a statement.

As a reminder, the G7 leaders refused to adopt a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to the position of the United States of America.

The next G7 summit will take place in France in the Alpine resort town of Evian-les-Bains. The meeting of the G7 leaders is scheduled for June 2026.

