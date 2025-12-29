President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace plan

Following a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a plan to end the war could be fully agreed upon in January 2026, UNN reports.

"I hope that we will have a decision on all documents in January," Zelenskyy said.

Donald Trump expects that the agreement on all points will take several weeks. However, he did not rule out that some unresolved issue could derail the entire process.

According to Trump's estimates, the 20-point peace plan is currently about 95% agreed upon, while Zelenskyy estimated the overall level of agreement at 90%, adding that the issue of security guarantees and the military dimension are 100% agreed upon.

Recall

The meeting of the heads of state was dedicated to discussing the peace plan. As Zelenskyy stated, representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already discussed 90% of the peace plan.

On the eve of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, citing Zelenskyy's words, one of the possible versions of the 20-point peace agreement was published in the media, which, in particular, provides for the guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the United States, and a free economic zone in Donbas.