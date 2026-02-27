Bill Clinton testified before Congress in the Epstein case and denied any wrongdoing

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
07:28 PM • 5116 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 14072 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 21076 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 31038 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 33213 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37578 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 51893 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45593 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39225 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33404 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
94%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 24537 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 20055 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 18198 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 13497 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 12418 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideo08:06 PM • 3860 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 12491 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 13560 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 18270 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 20127 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kostiantynivka
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 3974 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 5894 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 6694 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 26102 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 23484 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Starlink

Bill Clinton testified before Congress in the Epstein case and denied any wrongdoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Former US President Bill Clinton stated that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and committed no wrongdoing. He flew on Epstein's plane before his conviction but claims he had no knowledge of his sex trafficking.

Bill Clinton testified before Congress in the Epstein case and denied any wrongdoing

Former US President Bill Clinton stated on Friday during questioning in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual offender case before the House Oversight Committee that he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes and did nothing wrong. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a prepared statement, Clinton told the House Oversight Committee that he would not have flown on the late financier's plane if he had known about his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls, and would have reported him if he had found out.

We are only here because he hid it from everyone for so long and so skillfully

- said Clinton.

As the publication notes, Clinton flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after the end of his term and before Epstein's conviction in 2008 for engaging minors in prostitution. A batch of millions of documents released by the Department of Justice includes photos of Clinton with women whose faces are blurred.

I saw nothing and did nothing wrong

- Clinton stated.

His testimony followed that of his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who told the committee on Thursday that she did not recall ever meeting Epstein and had nothing to say about his sexual crimes.

She also noted that during the seven-hour session, she was asked about UFOs and a 2016 conspiracy theory.

Republican James Comer of Kentucky, the committee's chairman, has repeatedly stated that the Clintons are not accused of wrongdoing but should answer questions about Epstein's involvement in their charitable activities.

During a break in the testimony, Comer told reporters that Clinton told the committee that Donald Trump never said anything that would lead him to believe that the Republican president was involved in criminal activity with Epstein.

Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump Administration of Withholding Information on Epstein Case17.02.26, 10:12 • 5266 views

Democrats on the committee noted that this was not an entirely accurate characterization and that it raised questions about Trump's previous statements. They said the committee should subpoena Trump for testimony — an idea Comer rejected. "President Clinton's presence here under oath highlights the enormous gap in Comer's investigation into Donald Trump," said Democrat James Walkinshaw of Virginia.

Democrats also accuse the Trump Justice Department of withholding documents regarding a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault when she was a minor. The Justice Department said it is reviewing the materials and will release them if appropriate, and also warned that the materials contain unsubstantiated allegations against Trump.

Epstein Files - Key Evidence Against Trump Missing from Case26.02.26, 12:17 • 4514 views

Trump's name frequently appears in the Epstein files. He actively communicated with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s and claims to have severed contact before Epstein's conviction in 2008. Authorities have not charged him with criminal offenses related to Epstein, but this connection has haunted him for decades.

At the White House, Trump expressed sympathy for the Democratic Clinton. "I don't like to see him questioned," Trump said. "But they certainly treated me much tougher."

The Clintons agreed to testify near their primary residence in Chappaqua, New York, after the House threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress. Some Democrats supported the move.

The Clintons accuse Republicans of conducting a partisan action aimed at protecting Trump from scrutiny, noting that other participants in the investigation had the opportunity to provide written statements instead of personal testimony.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while facing federal charges of child sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide.

Former British ambassador to the US with Epstein ties arrested23.02.26, 21:55 • 6167 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Kentucky
Bill Clinton
United States Department of Justice
Hillary Clinton
charity
United States Congress
Reuters
New York (state)
Virginia
Donald Trump